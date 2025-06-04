Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Devasom Khao Lak invites guests to get into more mindful living with A Gift of Time

The Stay 3, Pay 2 offer runs until 20th October of this year

Hotels
Thailand
DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG

Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort directs guests towards a more mindful and soulful way of living with its latest offer: A Gift of Time.

The Stay 3, Pay 2 Offer enables guests booking a three-night retreat directly with the resort to enjoy their third night with Devasom’s compliments, making it perfect for those seeking rest, renewal, and reconnection.

Offer inclusions are as follows:

  • Stay 3 consecutive nights, pay only for 2 nights;
  • Daily gourmet breakfast for up to two guests;
  • Complimentary daily mini bar (non-alcoholic);
  • Free access to signature Devasom Experience in-resort activities;
  • Complimentary use of water sports, bicycles, and 24-hour fitness centre;
  • 10% discount on food and beverages throughout stay; and
  • 20% discount on spa and wellness treatments at the award-winning Devasom Spa. 

The promotion is now ongoing and will run until 20th October.

Whether basking poolside with panoramic ocean views, savouring authentic Thai cuisine at Takola restaurant, sitting back and relaxing at Devasom Beach Bar and Grill, or heading out to discover the cultural richness of Khao Lak, this bespoke offer allows guests to truly immerse themselves in the Devasom experience.

A necessary slowdown

Set between a serene natural lagoon and the crystal-clear waters of Thailand’s Andaman Sea, Devasom Khao Lak blends authentic Thai charm with refined luxury.

This potent combination entices guests to slow down, reconnect, and immerse themselves in unforgettable experiences that go beyond the ordinary.

Surrounded by lush jungle and the calm waters of the Andaman Sea, Devasom Khao Lak is more than a place to stay, but is more of a place to breathe deeply, move gently, and savour life more mindfully.

What awaits travellers at this jewel of a resort?

Every corner of Devasom is thoughtfully curated to offer enriching, immersive moments:

  • Devasom Cultural Journey – Join a guided discovery of Southern Thailand’s heritage through storytelling, cooking classes, and local market visits, designed to connect you with the region’s rich culture and traditions.
  • Lagoon Kayaking and Beachside Serenity – Paddle gently through the resort’s natural lagoon or along the tranquil shoreline. Our complimentary water sports let you explore the beauty of land and sea at your own pace.
  • Thai Gastronomy Experiences at Takola – More than just a meal, dining at the award-winning Takola Restaurant is a cultural experience. Our chefs use heirloom recipes, local ingredients, and refined techniques to tell the story of Thai cuisine—each dish a celebration of taste and tradition.
  • Sunset Rituals at Devasom Beach Grill & Bar – Unwind with handcrafted cocktails and sweeping ocean views. As the sun dips below the horizon, our beachfront transforms into a haven of golden light, soft music, and barefoot elegance.  But it’s not just sunset, the restaurant is open all day for relaxed chilled vibes by the pool and ocean.
  • Mindful Wellness at Devasom Spa – Restore balance with holistic treatments at our award-winning spa, where traditional Thai wellness meets modern relaxation. Every therapy is tailored to guide you toward harmony and inner calm.
  • Explore at Your Leisure – Ride along Khao Lak’s scenic paths with complimentary bicycles, or venture to nearby temples, waterfalls, and villages with our curated local experiences.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Devasom Khao Lak invites guests to get into more mindful living with A Gift of Time

The Stay 3, Pay 2 offer runs until 20th October of this year

DCIM100MEDIADJI_0008.JPG

Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort directs guests towards a more mindful and soulful way of living with its latest offer: A Gift of Time.

The Stay 3, Pay 2 Offer enables guests booking a three-night retreat directly with the resort to enjoy their third night with Devasom’s compliments, making it perfect for those seeking rest, renewal, and reconnection.

Offer inclusions are as follows:

  • Stay 3 consecutive nights, pay only for 2 nights;
  • Daily gourmet breakfast for up to two guests;
  • Complimentary daily mini bar (non-alcoholic);
  • Free access to signature Devasom Experience in-resort activities;
  • Complimentary use of water sports, bicycles, and 24-hour fitness centre;
  • 10% discount on food and beverages throughout stay; and
  • 20% discount on spa and wellness treatments at the award-winning Devasom Spa. 

The promotion is now ongoing and will run until 20th October.

Whether basking poolside with panoramic ocean views, savouring authentic Thai cuisine at Takola restaurant, sitting back and relaxing at Devasom Beach Bar and Grill, or heading out to discover the cultural richness of Khao Lak, this bespoke offer allows guests to truly immerse themselves in the Devasom experience.

A necessary slowdown

Set between a serene natural lagoon and the crystal-clear waters of Thailand’s Andaman Sea, Devasom Khao Lak blends authentic Thai charm with refined luxury.

This potent combination entices guests to slow down, reconnect, and immerse themselves in unforgettable experiences that go beyond the ordinary.

Surrounded by lush jungle and the calm waters of the Andaman Sea, Devasom Khao Lak is more than a place to stay, but is more of a place to breathe deeply, move gently, and savour life more mindfully.

What awaits travellers at this jewel of a resort?

Every corner of Devasom is thoughtfully curated to offer enriching, immersive moments:

  • Devasom Cultural Journey – Join a guided discovery of Southern Thailand’s heritage through storytelling, cooking classes, and local market visits, designed to connect you with the region’s rich culture and traditions.
  • Lagoon Kayaking and Beachside Serenity – Paddle gently through the resort’s natural lagoon or along the tranquil shoreline. Our complimentary water sports let you explore the beauty of land and sea at your own pace.
  • Thai Gastronomy Experiences at Takola – More than just a meal, dining at the award-winning Takola Restaurant is a cultural experience. Our chefs use heirloom recipes, local ingredients, and refined techniques to tell the story of Thai cuisine—each dish a celebration of taste and tradition.
  • Sunset Rituals at Devasom Beach Grill & Bar – Unwind with handcrafted cocktails and sweeping ocean views. As the sun dips below the horizon, our beachfront transforms into a haven of golden light, soft music, and barefoot elegance.  But it’s not just sunset, the restaurant is open all day for relaxed chilled vibes by the pool and ocean.
  • Mindful Wellness at Devasom Spa – Restore balance with holistic treatments at our award-winning spa, where traditional Thai wellness meets modern relaxation. Every therapy is tailored to guide you toward harmony and inner calm.
  • Explore at Your Leisure – Ride along Khao Lak’s scenic paths with complimentary bicycles, or venture to nearby temples, waterfalls, and villages with our curated local experiences.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/