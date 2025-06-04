Devasom Khao Lak invites guests to get into more mindful living with A Gift of Time

Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort directs guests towards a more mindful and soulful way of living with its latest offer: A Gift of Time.

The Stay 3, Pay 2 Offer enables guests booking a three-night retreat directly with the resort to enjoy their third night with Devasom’s compliments, making it perfect for those seeking rest, renewal, and reconnection.

Offer inclusions are as follows:

Stay 3 consecutive nights, pay only for 2 nights;

Daily gourmet breakfast for up to two guests;

Complimentary daily mini bar (non-alcoholic);

Free access to signature Devasom Experience in-resort activities;

Complimentary use of water sports, bicycles, and 24-hour fitness centre;

10% discount on food and beverages throughout stay; and

20% discount on spa and wellness treatments at the award-winning Devasom Spa.

The promotion is now ongoing and will run until 20th October.

Whether basking poolside with panoramic ocean views, savouring authentic Thai cuisine at Takola restaurant, sitting back and relaxing at Devasom Beach Bar and Grill, or heading out to discover the cultural richness of Khao Lak, this bespoke offer allows guests to truly immerse themselves in the Devasom experience.

A necessary slowdown

Set between a serene natural lagoon and the crystal-clear waters of Thailand’s Andaman Sea, Devasom Khao Lak blends authentic Thai charm with refined luxury.

This potent combination entices guests to slow down, reconnect, and immerse themselves in unforgettable experiences that go beyond the ordinary.

Surrounded by lush jungle and the calm waters of the Andaman Sea, Devasom Khao Lak is more than a place to stay, but is more of a place to breathe deeply, move gently, and savour life more mindfully.

What awaits travellers at this jewel of a resort?

Every corner of Devasom is thoughtfully curated to offer enriching, immersive moments: