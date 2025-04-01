Devasom Khao Lak announced that the famed Devasom SOL Festival is on in May, running from the 1st to the 11th of the month.

Guests are invited to immerse themselves into over a week of mindfulness, wellbeing, and nature-inspired experiences.

Set against the serene backdrop of Khao Lak’s pristine shores and tranquil lagoon, the festival will bring together over 28 renowned wellness practitioners and artists from Thailand and beyond for an unforgettable journey of inner peace and connection.

Taking its name from the Latin word for sun, the event is a celebration of light, energy and renewal.

Immersive wellness

Throughout the festival, guests will have the opportunity to partake in over 90 hours of holistic experiences, with up to six bookable sessions per day, accommodating between ten and 20 participants per session, blending wellness, arts and entertainment tailored to nourish the mind, body and soul.

Sessions fall under any of three key themes: Mindfulness to cultivate inner peace and authenticity through yoga, meditation, sound baths and Mindful Entertainment; Wellbeing which explores holistic self-care through hands-on sessions and cultural heritage explorations; and Nature which encourages guests to delve deep into the awe-inspiring landscape of Khao Lak.

For hands-on practices and specialised yoga experiences, renowned yoga therapist Jonas Westring will lead therapeutic yoga sessions, while expert yogis Ricardo Martin and Joy Kunkanit Phrombut present restorative yoga sessions crafted to promote deep relaxation.

The festival also features unique sound healing experiences where guests can indulge in Devasom’s Aqua Sound Bath, offering a weightless healing experience or enjoy the ethereal Plant Symphony Soundscape, an innovative music session derived from plant frequencies.

Dancing into tranquility

Adding to the immersive experience, the festival will host a vibrant Spiritual Jazz night with DJ Paulie at sunset with live acoustic indie performances by Phum Vipuri.

To foster a shared sense of community among guests, there will also be a communal Drum Circle with Pordee Studio that invites participants to connect through rhythm.

The festival’s thoughtfully curated activities encourage every participant to reconnect with nature, whether through the stunning beach location, kayaking adventures on the lagoon, simply absorbing the lush tropical backdrop under the soulful sun.

To fully experience the SOL Festival, Devasom Khao Lak has created a special package starting from THB6,900 per night*, available to book for stays from 30th April till 12th May.

These packages include exclusive benefits for guests such as complimentary access to festival entertainment throughout their stay and a ten percent discount on SOL Festival Day Pass for additional wellness and mindful experiences.