Devenish Island, home to a stunning monastic site and a 12th-century round tower.

White Island, where ancient stone figures unearthed from the church walls tell a story over a millennium old.

Boa Island, with its mysterious two-faced stone statues thought to depict a Celtic deity.

Tucked away between Upper and Lower Lough Erne in County Fermanagh, Enniskillen is a lively island town steeped in history, natural beauty, and cultural charm. With its picturesque waterside setting, it’s the perfect spot to explore all the delights this part of Northern Ireland has to offer. Whether you’re drawn by tales of mythical warriors or the promise of lakeside serenity, Enniskillen has something to captivate every visitor.The town’s Irish-language name, Inis Ceithleann, translates to Cethlenn’s Island, paying tribute to a fierce warrior from Irish mythology. According to legend, Cethlenn was struck by an arrow while attempting to flee across the River Erne and never made it to the other side. Her bravery lives on in the name of this enchanting island town.No visit to Enniskillen is complete without exploring Enniskillen Castle, which has stood proudly since the 15th century. Within its historic walls, you’ll find two fascinating museums. The Fermanagh County Museum brings the county’s rural traditions and crafts to life, while the Inniskillings Museum offers an intriguing look at the region’s military history, with artefacts dating back to the 17th century.For a mix of history and stunning scenery, take a leisurely 5km cycle along the Castle to Castle Path to Castle Coole. This grand neo-classical mansion, once home to the Earls of Belmore, is a testament to 18th-century architectural splendour. A guided tour reveals both the luxurious living quarters of the family and the more modest servants’ quarters. Don’t miss the café (open on weekends), a second-hand bookshop housed in the old stables, and the surrounding parklands that are perfect for a tranquil stroll.Back in the town centre, the Buttermarket is a must-see. This creative hub features 16 studios, galleries, shops, and cafés buzzing with local artistry and craftsmanship. For a quirky touch, visit Headhunters Barber Shop and Railway Museum, where you can marvel at one of the largest railway memorabilia collections while getting a fresh haircut.County Fermanagh is famed for its breathtaking lakes, so a trip to Lough Erne is an absolute must. Upper and Lower Lough Erne boast over a hundred islands, best explored by boat. Highlights include:For an exhilarating experience, head to the Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark. Beneath the surface lies an otherworldly system of rivers, waterfalls, and caverns waiting to be explored. After emerging from this subterranean wonderland, it’s only a short walk to the start of the Cuilcagh Legnabrocky Trail, nicknamed the Stairway to Heaven. The wooden boardwalk leads all the way to the summit of Cuilcagh Mountain, rewarding hikers with breathtaking panoramic views.End your adventure with a visit to Florence Court, a Georgian mansion set amid vast gardens and woodlands. This historic estate is not only beautiful but also a sustainability success story, offering a perfect mix of grandeur and environmental care.Whether you’re drawn by its deep historical roots, its idyllic lakeside landscapes, or its unique cultural attractions, Enniskillen is a destination that lingers long after the visit ends. In just a day, you can uncover a thousand years of history, and yet, it feels like there’s always more to explore. Ready to discover the magic of County Fermanagh’s island jewel? It’s waiting for you!