Stay aboard a uniquely designed floating boutique hotel, exquisitely adorned to reflect the charm of the regions you sail through.

Luxurious stays at two 5-star hotels in Rome and Milan.

Exclusive VIP experiences with guaranteed access to rare sights.

Every meal onboard features 5-star destination-inspired fine dining using the freshest local ingredients.

Pre-booked airport to ship transfers on every sailing.

The most all-inclusive drinks package: unlimited fine wines, top-shelf spirits, handmade cocktails, local beers, and a selection of soft drinks plus tea & coffee.

Dedicated butler service with every suite.

The services of the industry’s best crew.

A great range of intimate, small-group shore excursions exclusive to Uniworld guests.

Indulge in mouth-watering cuisine, marvel at the timeless architecture, savour exquisite wines, and immerse yourself in a rich tapestry of history—Italy is calling your name. In 2025, Uniworld invites you to discover “Grande Italia,” our latest all-inclusive experience that promises an unforgettable journey.Your extraordinary adventure begins with a week in Venice’s enchanting lagoon aboard a cruise ship recognised on the Condé Nast Traveller Gold List. As you sail through this mesmerising city, you’ll uncover hidden gems and savour the lagoon from a unique vantage point. With private access to awe-inspiring cultural experiences, each day will be a feast for the senses.Imagine exploring Venice’s iconic landmarks after-hours with exclusive VIP access. Follow an art historian into the Basilica, long after the tourists have left, and witness a special lighting ceremony that brings the golden mosaic ceilings to life. This once-in-a-lifetime experience is exclusively available to Uniworld guests.After soaking in the magic of Venice, unwind with luxurious 5-star hotel stays in Milan and Rome. While in Milan, you’ll stay at the fabulous Rosa Grand hotel and have the chance to view Da Vinci’s The Last Supper. Explore the highlights of this vibrant city before heading to the heart of Venice.On your way to the ship in Venice, stop in Verona—of Romeo & Juliet fame—and enjoy a gourmet lunch paired with rare Amarone wines in Valpolicella. This is just one of the many culinary delights you’ll savour on this journey.The “Eternal City” of Rome welcomes you for the final leg of your journey. Stay at the luxurious Anantara Palazzo Naiadi and get to know Rome with a tour of the city’s top sites, including a visit to Vatican City. This is the perfect way to conclude your Italian adventure.Uniworld offers an unmatched level of inclusive luxurious amenities:Take advantage of our Luxury New Year Sale with savings of up to 30% on select dates of Grande Italia. Explore the Venetian Lagoon in ultra-luxury with our French Balcony Cabin from €6,159 per person, based on 15 August 2025. Don’t miss this opportunity to embark on an all-inclusive luxurious escapade through Italy. Book now and discover the grandeur of Italy only with Uniworld. Visit our website to view the full itinerary and start planning your dream Italian adventure today!