Discover Grande Italia with Uniworld: A Journey Through Timeless Beauty
- Stay aboard a uniquely designed floating boutique hotel, exquisitely adorned to reflect the charm of the regions you sail through.
- Luxurious stays at two 5-star hotels in Rome and Milan.
- Exclusive VIP experiences with guaranteed access to rare sights.
- Every meal onboard features 5-star destination-inspired fine dining using the freshest local ingredients.
- Pre-booked airport to ship transfers on every sailing.
- The most all-inclusive drinks package: unlimited fine wines, top-shelf spirits, handmade cocktails, local beers, and a selection of soft drinks plus tea & coffee.
- Dedicated butler service with every suite.
- The services of the industry’s best crew.
- A great range of intimate, small-group shore excursions exclusive to Uniworld guests.