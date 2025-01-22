Holland America Line’s highly anticipated 2026-2027 South America and Antarctica season is now open for booking, offering a range of exciting destinations and iconic sites. From November 2026 through March 2027, the luxurious Oosterdam and Volendam will take guests on unforgettable journeys, including hard-to-reach places like the Amazon River, Falkland Islands, Antarctica, and the magnificent Pio XI Glacier, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest glacier outside of Antarctica.Known as the Brüggen Glacier, the Pio XI Glacier is renowned for its striking blue hues and distinct dark streaks. Paul Grigsby, vice president of deployment and revenue planning for Holland America Line, describes it as the “Grandaddy of Patagonian icefields.” Guests can witness this spectacular natural wonder on thevoyage aboard Oosterdam. These journeys sail between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, offering stops at Montevideo, Stanley, Ushuaia, and more.For those with a sense of adventure, theaboard Volendam offers an unparalleled experience. Spanning either 27 or 30 days, this roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale or from New York to Fort Lauderdale immerses guests in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. Highlights include encounters with pink dolphins, exotic birds, howler monkeys, and an overnight stay in Manaus to witness the “Meeting of the Waters.”Oosterdam hosts extraordinary 22-day Antarctica itineraries, sailing between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Guests will enjoy a four-day Antarctic experience and explore South America’s gems, including an overnight in Buenos Aires. Thevoyage offers a unique way to celebrate Christmas and New Year amidst stunning scenery and wildlife.Guests can embark on acruise, open-jaw between Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio (Santiago), Chile. This journey includes a Galapagos Islands overland tour, exploring pristine scenery and iconic wildlife, or a visit to Cusco, the gateway to Machu Picchu, showcasing Inca heritage and Spanish colonial architecture.Holland America Line’s South America cruises visit 22 UNESCO World Heritage sites and Biosphere Reserves, providing guests with a rich cultural and natural experience.Onboard, guests can savour locally sourced specialties like Chilean salmon and Argentine Black Angus Beef. Shore excursions offer culinary tours, including visits to Chilean pisco distilleries, Peruvian farmers’ markets, and Uruguayan wineries.For those seeking extended adventures, several cruises can be combined into Collectors’ Voyages, offering up to 31 days of exploration across South America.Guests booking the 2026-2027 South America and Antarctica cruises with the Have It All premium package will enjoy additional perks such as free prepaid crew appreciation and upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi. Mariner Society loyalty members can receive up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom if booked by March 31, 2025.

Contributors are not employed, compensated or governed by TDM, opinions and statements are from the contributor directly

Since you're here...

...there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you design and create an advertising campaign

We can also organize a real life or digital event for you and find thought leader speakers as well as industry leaders, who could be your potential partners, to join the event. We also run some awards programmes which give you an opportunity to be recognized for your achievements during the year and you can join this as a participant or a sponsor.

Let us help you drive your business forward with a good partnership!