Dreaming of your next adventure? Holland America Line has just announced their dazzling 2026-2027 seasons for Mexico and the Pacific Coast, packed with breathtaking landscapes, enriching experiences, and a chance to connect with nature like never before. Whether you crave the sun-soaked shores of Mexico or the wild beauty of the Pacific Northwest, these itineraries have something for everyone.Set sail from San Diego aboard the luxurious Koningsdam or Zaandam and prepare to explore the Mexican Riviera, the Baja Peninsula, and the sparkling Sea of Cortez. With itineraries ranging from seven to twelve days, each voyage highlights both iconic destinations and hidden gems. Imagine strolling the historic streets of Loreto, basking in the sun at Cabo San Lucas, or snorkelling in the pristine waters of Majahuitas Cove. Feeling adventurous? Hike through the jungle to discover the stunning Cola de Caballo waterfall in Yelapa or immerse yourself in the colonial charm of Malpica. These cruises aren’t just getaways – they’re gateways to authentic experiences.If rugged coastlines and forested peaks are more your style, the Pacific Coast itineraries are sure to inspire. Departing from ports such as Seattle, Vancouver, and San Diego, these cruises offer a mix of serene escapes and lively city experiences. Highlights include the seven-dayaboard Noordam, where you’ll encounter majestic fjords, rare white Kermode bears, and abundant wildlife like whales and eagles. This itinerary also provides a unique opportunity to navigate the historic Inside Passage. Alternatively, for wine enthusiasts, theblends the charm of Santa Barbara with the culinary delights of Astoria. Or explore California’s coastline with the, which includes an overnight stay in vibrant San Francisco.Ready to plan ahead? Holland America Line’s “Have It All” premium package makes it all the more tempting. Book early to enjoy not only shore excursions, specialty dining, and Wi-Fi but also free prepaid crew appreciation and upgrades to premium amenities. Plus, loyalty members can snag up to $400 onboard credit per stateroom as part of the Mariner Society Early Booking Bonus. From the turquoise waters of Mexico to the untamed beauty of British Columbia, these itineraries promise an unforgettable journey. With Holland America Line’s renowned service and luxurious ships, your holiday is in expert hands. So, why wait? Secure your spot and let the adventure begin!