MSC Cruises is proud to announce the launch of its newest World Class ship, MSC World Asia, set to sail in the Western Mediterranean starting December 2026. With both winter and summer itineraries now available for booking, guests have the opportunity to experience the art of cruising in unparalleled luxury and comfort.MSC World Asia is the cruise line’s third World Class ship, following MSC World Europa and the soon-to-be-launched MSC World America. Each of these ships is named after a continent to reflect MSC Cruises’ commitment to sailing to every corner of the globe and offering an extraordinary choice of destinations. Designed with subtle elements that reflect Asia’s rich culture, art, and beautiful landscapes, MSC World Asia promises a sophisticated and immersive cruising experience.Beginning on 11 December 2026, and throughout the winter 2026/27 season, MSC World Asia will offer seven-night sailings to some of the most popular destinations in the Western Mediterranean. Ports of call include:Guests will have accessible embarkation options at every port. For the summer 2027 season, MSC World Asia will continue to offer seven-night itineraries, serving destinations such as Naples, Italy, along with the other iconic ports.MSC World Asia is designed to offer the ultimate cruise experience with more than 40 bars, lounges, and restaurants, along with international entertainment and a host of family facilities. The ship features:Itineraries for MSC World Asia are now available to book. MSC Voyager’s Club members who book by 13 February 2025, will receive 1000 extra points, plus an onboard credit of $50 per person. They will also benefit from their usual Voyager’s Exclusives benefits when booking more than 12 months ahead of their departure, including a 5% + 5% discount, double membership points after the cruise is booked, and $50 onboard credit from MSC Voyager’s Club Silver status. For full terms and conditions, guests can visit the MSC Cruises website.Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, shared his enthusiasm: “MSC World Asia will further enhance our lineup in the region, giving guests even more choice of embarkation ports and itineraries for their winter escape or summer getaways. As with each of our new ships, we’ll introduce innovative new concepts, venues, and services to deliver the ultimate cruise experience for our guests.” Embark on a journey of a lifetime with MSC World Asia and experience the Mediterranean like never before. Book your cruise today and prepare to set sail on an extraordinary adventure!