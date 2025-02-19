As travellers increasingly seek authentic, off-the-beaten-path adventures, exceptional hospitality and service become paramount. In the thirteenth edition of the Traveller Review Awards, Booking.com unveils the 10 Most Welcoming Cities on Earth for 2025. These destinations, backed by over 360 million verified customer reviews, are celebrated for their outstanding hospitality. Here are a few standout cities that offer unique experiences for travellers looking to explore new horizonsLocated in the heart of Sri Lanka’s ‘Cultural Triangle,’ Sigiriya is a must-see destination combining natural splendour and deep history. The iconic Sigiriya Rock Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers breathtaking views and highlights the architectural brilliance of ancient Sri Lanka. Established in the late 5th century by King Kashyapa, the summit is crowned with an elaborate palace adorned with vibrant frescoes. Visitors can explore the nearby village renowned for its fabrics and handicrafts, such as batiks, ornamental pots, and handloom textiles. The lush landscapes of Minneriya National Park are famous for spectacular wild elephant gatherings. From conquering the ascent to the fortress to embracing village life, Sigiriya presents an unforgettable blend of adventure and serenity.Roo Mansala offers direct, uninterrupted views of the Sigiriya Rock Fortress and Pidurangala Rock. Its unique architecture and interior design blend seamlessly with the natural habitat. For more adventure, Back of Beyond – Pidurangala offers bungalows and villas surrounded by four acres of dense forest. Visitors should consider booking a Private Jeep Safari at Minneriya for an up-close look at the region’s famous elephants.Fly into Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, followed by a scenic three-hour drive through Sri Lanka’s countryside.Cazorla, a picturesque town in southern Spain, combines history and charm. Nestled amidst rolling olive fields with the Sierra de Cazorla mountains as a backdrop, its old town invites visitors to explore cobblestone streets lined with grand houses, traditional homes, and historic monuments. The iconic Castillo de la Yedra offers panoramic views of the surrounding landscapes. The nearby natural park boasts rugged beauty, while Cazorla itself enchants with intimate plazas, local delicacies like game meats and olive oil, and timeless authenticity.Set within Las Sierras Cazorla, Segura y Las Villas Nature Reserve, Coto del Valle de Cazorla offers a tranquil retreat near the Guadalquivir River with mountain-view terraces, a large outdoor pool, lush gardens, and regional cuisine. The Casita Cazorla, a two-bedroom holiday home, provides a private balcony and mountain views, along with a seasonal outdoor swimming pool and open-air bath. A Private Olive Oil Tasting Visit is a must to explore the region’s rich history of traditional olive oil production.Fly into Granada or Málaga, followed by a scenic two to three-hour drive through Andalusia’s interior.Tucked away in the picturesque Serra Catarinense region, Urubici is known for its rugged landscapes, misty valleys, and cascading waterfalls. Morro da Igreja offers panoramic vistas and is home to Pedra Furada, a captivating natural rock formation. Adventurers can explore Véu de Noiva Waterfall or hike to secluded spots like Canyon Espraiado. Urubici offers a perfect blend of outdoor exploration and tranquil surroundings.Zion Bubble Glamping offers a unique stay in transparent domes surrounded by the Araucária Forest, alpine meadows, and cloud forests. For a rustic alternative, Cabanas Cold Mountain provides roomy chalets ideal for families or friends.Fly into Florianópolis or Lages, followed by a three to four-hour drive through Santa Catarina’s highlands.Situated in the heart of New Zealand’s North Island, Taupo is a captivating year-round destination on the shores of the country’s largest lake. Formed by a massive volcanic eruption, Lake Taupo offers fishing, kayaking, and lakefront strolls. The town features mom-and-pop shops, cosy cafes, and a vibrant arts scene. Nearby attractions include Huka Falls, natural hot springs, and Craters of the Moon geothermal wonders. Taupo also serves as a gateway to Tongariro National Park with striking volcanic landscapes and renowned hiking trails.Acacia Cliffs Lodge offers contemporary suites with private terraces and gourmet breakfasts in an exclusive hilltop setting. Chalet Eiger combines alpine elegance with a tranquil ambiance, featuring complimentary bikes and a bowling alley. A Half-Day Kayak to the Maori Rock Carvings in Lake Taupo provides an excellent way to experience the area’s wonders.Fly directly into Taupo Airport or drive three to four hours from Auckland or Wellington.St. Augustine, Florida, invites visitors to step back in time while enjoying a vibrant coastal city. Its historic downtown features cobblestone streets and landmarks like the Castillo de San Marcos, a 17th-century stone fortress. St. George Street offers boutiques, galleries, and cafes, while Flagler College showcases Gilded Age architecture. St. Augustine boasts miles of pristine beaches, ideal for sunseekers and water sports enthusiasts. The city offers a perfect combination of history, culture, and seaside relaxation.The Renaissance St. Augustine Historic Downtown Hotel provides classic elegance in a vibrant location with stylish rooms, an outdoor pool, and a renowned on-site restaurant. The Cedar House Inn, a charming adults-only bed-and-breakfast in a restored Victorian home, offers individually decorated rooms, a gourmet breakfast, and a cosy garden patio. A Ghost Tour guided by paranormal investigators is a memorable addition for history buffs.St. Augustine is a short 45-minute drive from Jacksonville International Airport or a two-hour drive from Orlando.Perched atop a dramatic volcanic cliff in the heart of Umbria, Orvieto is a picturesque Italian town where history, art, and gastronomy come together. The town’s centerpiece is the stunning Duomo, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture adorned with intricate mosaics and sculptures. With 46% of travellers saying that trying new foods and local delicacies is a main reason to go on vacation, the family-run trattorias serving local specialties like wild boar ragù and Orvieto Classico wine will not disappoint. Beneath the town lies a fascinating network of ancient caves and tunnels, offering a glimpse into its Etruscan past, as well as narrow cobblestone streets and local artisan shops. With the stunning surrounding countryside and a welcoming, timeless atmosphere, Orvieto is a hidden gem perfect for those seeking a blend of culture, history, and the authentic Italian ‘dolce vita’.Palazzo Petrvs is a refined, atmospheric boutique hotel in the heart of Orvieto’s historic center. This elegant, minimalist property combines timeless architecture with luxurious modern amenities, including beautifully appointed rooms, a tranquil courtyard, and easy access to the city’s cultural and culinary treasures. Another great stay is Pietra Campana Italian Villa, a peaceful light-filled retreat just outside Orvieto and surrounded by rolling hills and olive groves. This luxuriously renovated farm stay offers spacious suites with rustic charm, breathtaking views of the historic city, a refreshing pool, and homemade breakfasts featuring local ingredients. Visitors can further discover the art and legends of Orvieto, a masterpiece of Middle Age and Renaissance architecture, in the Golden Mosaics and Medieval City Private Tour.Orvieto is conveniently accessed by flying into Rome Fiumicino Airport, Florence Airport, or Perugia Airport. From Rome, it’s a 90-minute drive, while from Florence or Perugia, the scenic drive takes about two hours.No visit to Colombia is complete without exploring the country’s iconic coffee region. Manizales, one of the larger cities in the area, is perched on the slopes of the Andes and offers travellers the perfect blend of cultural richness, natural beauty, and warm hospitality. The city’s striking cathedral, with its Neo-Gothic architecture, dominates the skyline, while the bustling streets below are filled with cafes, theatres, and cultural venues. Coffee enthusiasts can explore nearby fincas (coffee farms) to learn about the cultivation process and savour freshly brewed local blends. For nature lovers, the city serves as a gateway to Los Nevados National Park, home to majestic snow-capped peaks and diverse wildlife. For those who love lively plazas and venturing into the area’s flourishing countryside, Manizales is an ideal destination that invites visitors to indulge in the magic of Colombia’s coffee identity.Atardeceres del Café is the ideal stay to experience Colombia’s abundant coffee region. Visitors will enjoy a luxurious boutique stay with stunning views of the mountains and valleys, along with locally sourced coffee and homemade meals in a calming, hillside setting. For those wanting to experience a traditional finca stay, The Lodge Paraíso Verde does the job. Its rooms showcase traditional materials from the area, and the nearby hiking trails and coffee tours are a big plus.Manizales is best reached by flying into the city’s La Nubia Airport, or alternatively Pereira’s or Armenia’s airports are both within a two to three-hour scenic drive through the lush Coffee Triangle region.Quedlinburg, nestled in Germany’s Harz Mountains, is a captivating medieval town steeped in history and surrounded by stunning landscapes. Known for its 1,300 well-preserved half-timbered houses, it is a rare gem that transports visitors back to the Middle Ages. Quedlinburg’s UNESCO-listed old town is home to the Quedlinburg Castle, once the residence of Saxon kings, and the St. Servatius Church, a Romanesque masterpiece with beautiful views over the town and the rolling hills of the Harz region. The town also played a pivotal role in German history as the site of the first imperial election in 919. In addition to its historical landmarks, Quedlinburg boasts local markets, woody taverns serving regional delicacies such as bötel (pork knuckle) and käsekuchen (German-style cheesecake), and a tranquil atmosphere perfect for exploration.Ferienwohnungen Steinweg 61 offers a homey retreat in the picturesque town of Quedlinburg. Guests can stay in stylish, fully-equipped apartments with modern amenities, perfect for longer stays, while enjoying the quaint atmosphere of the town’s cobblestone streets and nearby attractions. An alternative option is Kramerstube, a two-bedroom apartment in the heart of the old town with easy access to its UNESCO World Heritage sites.Situated in the centre of Germany, the most direct way for travellers to make their way to Quedlinburg is by flying into Leipzig/Halle Airport or Berlin Brandenburg Airport, followed by a two to three-hour drive through the German countryside.Located in southern Thailand, the tranquil island of Ko Lanta serves as a peaceful retreat with its pristine beaches, dense jungles, and laid-back atmosphere. The island is less crowded than its more famous counterparts, making it the perfect destination for those seeking serenity. The island is home to a vibrant mix of local Thai and Chao Ley (nomadic sea people) culture, with quaint fishing villages and fresh seafood markets adding to its laid-back vibe. Travellers can explore the stunning coastline, where golden sands meet clear turquoise waters, ideal for snorkelling and diving. Ko Lanta is also a gateway to nearby national parks, such as the stunning Mu Ko Lanta National Park, home to diverse wildlife and breathtaking views.If you’re seeking luxury, Travel Proud certified property Layana Resort & Spa – Adult Only – SHA Extra Plus is the perfect choice. Elegant beachfront villas located on the shores of Ko Lanta, paired with the property’s spa, infinity pool, and gourmet dining, make it the perfect retreat for rest and relaxation. Long Beach Chalet – SHA Extra Plus also provides a relaxed, beachfront escape on the island’s tranquil Long Beach. Guests can experience Thai-style bungalows with private terraces and direct access to crystal-clear waters, all set in a lush, tropical paradise. On this Full-day Guided Tour of Ko Rok Noi and Koh Rok Yai, travellers can explore the nearby twin islands that form part of the Mu Ko Lanta National Park.Ko Lanta is a two-hour drive and a 30-minute ferry ride away from Thailand’s Krabi International Airport.In the northwest of England lies the historic gem of Chester, offering a captivating blend of Roman, medieval, and Tudor architecture, all nestled within well-preserved city walls. Founded as a Roman fort in the first century, Chester’s past is brought to life through landmarks like the Roman amphitheatre, the largest in Britain, and the Chester Rows, unique two-level galleries lining the main streets. The city’s history is further showcased at the 11th-century Chester Cathedral, with its stunning Gothic architecture and rich collection of medieval carvings. Chester was also a vital hub during the English Civil War, with key battles fought nearby. Strolling through its cobbled streets, visitors can uncover layers of history, from ancient fortifications to the elegant timber-framed buildings of the Tudor period. Whether exploring Roman ruins, enjoying scenic walks along the River Dee, or browsing through lovely independent shops, Chester invites guests to step into the past.Ch1 Boutique Stays is an aparthotel situated in the centre of Chester, blending modern comforts with historic attributes. The property’s location is within walking distance of all of the town’s iconic landmarks, shopping, and dining options. For those that prefer a holiday home, the two-bedroom Luxury Chester Townhouse is situated close to the Chester Racecourse and has its own parking spot. For visitors interested in the city’s colourful history, this Medieval Walking Tour of Chester focuses on the city’s whereabouts in the year 1403 when England was under the rule of King Henry IV.Chester is only a short 45-minute drive from Manchester. These welcoming cities offer unique experiences, exceptional hospitality, and the chance to explore off-the-beaten-path adventures. Plan your next unforgettable journey to one of these captivating destinations! Embrace the local cultures, savour the authentic flavours, and immerse yourself in the rich histories of these cities. Whether you’re seeking thrilling adventures, tranquil retreats, or a mix of both, these destinations promise unforgettable memories. From the vibrant streets of Manizales to the serene landscapes of Ko Lanta, let these welcoming cities inspire your wanderlust and redefine your travel experiences. Happy travels!