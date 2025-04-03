Set to redefine cultural tourism in, the spectacularin Cam Pha district is preparing to become a one-of-a-kind dining and concert experience. Fromwill launch awithin the 4000-square-metre cavern, combining exquisite cuisine with captivating live entertainment.Situatedand surrounded by the picturesque, Dragon Pearl Cave is part of theand one of five interconnected caves. Formed around, this natural wonder boasts two chambers adorned with dramatic stalactites and stalagmites, earning its nickname. The cave’s design lends itself perfectly to its new function. The, illuminated by natural daylight from above, will welcome guests at the reception area. From here, diners will move into the larger, where a mesmerising performance will precede the dining experience.APC’s chefs are designing a culinary journey to cater for up to, offering a blend of international buffets and sophisticated fine dining options. Whether enjoying lunch or dinner, diners will be treated to an immersive gastronomic experience against the awe-inspiring backdrop of ancient rock formations. Chairman of APC,, expressed his excitement for this innovative venture, stating: “Our mystical cave dining journey will mark a new milestone in Vietnam’s cultural tourism, turning a UNESCO World Heritage listed site into a remarkable stage that celebrates nature, history, art and good cuisine.”Enhancing the dining experience is a. The, under the artistic direction of, promises to bring an extraordinary atmosphere to Dragon Pearl Cave. Known as, Vinh and his orchestra bridge the gap between traditional Vietnamese melodies and modern orchestral arrangements. The orchestra’s repertoire features reimagined classics like, a Northern Vietnamese folk song, and, a melody celebrating New Year prosperity. Guests may also hear the innovative, a creative nod to the internationally famous Gangnam Style, but reinterpreted to honour Vietnam’s spirit. Vinh shared his perspective on performing in such a unique setting: “To take our music, usually performed in a large concert hall, and bring it to a setting as spectacular as Dragon Pearl Cave is a remarkable experience. Performing in the cave for the first time was both exhilarating and humbling.”Dragon Pearl Cave’s transformation highlights Vietnam’s commitment to merging natural beauty with cultural and artistic innovation. Visitors will experience a dining journey unlike any other, combining, and theinto an unforgettable adventure. Looking to experience this mystical dining journey in Vietnam? Visitfor more information and bookings.

