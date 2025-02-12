EF Adventures goes into action for American Heart Month in Patagonia and New Zealand

For American Heart Month, EF Adventures challenges travellers to get more active during their next trip around the world.

To bring attention to health and wellness, the adventure travel tour operator is launching two new heart pounding Hiking and Multi-Adventure experiences in both Southern Patagonia and New Zealand.

The Challenging tour series includes five guided trips across Europe, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region that promises an amazing adventure experience for the active traveler.

EF Adventures already offers two dozen “Moderate” and “Intermediate” levels of Hiking, Biking, and Multi-Adventure tours across the globe.

On a mission to better health

EF World Journeys CEO Heidi Durflinger said: “We’re on a mission at EF Adventures to offer more travelers the opportunity to be active when they travel and learn something new about the cultures they visit. As we design tours in new destinations across the globe, we’re integrating more active travel experiences that we hope will also help inspire us to be healthier here at home in our daily lives.”

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the US and studies show that Americans are in the midst of a serious wellness epidemic.

NIH guidelines advise that people can gain health benefits from as little as 60 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week.

For major health benefits, at least 150 minutes (2 hours and 30 minutes) of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes (1 hour and 15 minutes) of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week is recommended.

Durflinger said: “Booking one of our ‘challenging’ tours to destinations like Patagonia or New Zealand represents a motivating opportunity to get serious about our health and wellness,” added Durflinger, “With the ability to book tours into 2026, travelers will have ample time to train for these epic excursions across the globe. And once on tour with EF Adventures, we will make sure our focus on mind and body is supported by supportive, amazing and knowledgeable Tour Directors, great lodging to aid in our recovery, and healthy meals that will fuel our activity for the next big challenge.”

Into the highlands

Among the tours offered under the “Challenging” category are the Southern Patagonia Hiking: Chile & Argentina and New Zealand Multi-Adventure: North & South Islands.

Both will enable travellers to get their blood pumping even as they experience some of the most glorious scenery these destinations have to offer.

For those looking for other options, they may choose to go with the following packages under the same portfolio:

Spain Biking: The Island of Mallorca (8 days, 10 days with Palma de Mallorca extension)

Peru Hiking: Sacred Valley & Machu Picchu (10 days, 13 days with The Amazon extension)

Tour de France Biking: Iconic Routes (10 days, 12 days with Paris extension)

Inclusive pricing for tours covers lodging, equipment maintenance and usage, luggage transfers to lodging, several healthy-inspired and fuel-powered meals, and, most importantly, knowledgeable Tour Directors and local guides who will teach travelers about the communities they will visit during their journey.

EF Adventures can also book flights from any US airport, with the price of airline fares being included in interest free monthly payment plans.