Get ready to set sail on the adventure of a lifetime with Explora Journeys’ new 2025-2026 Grand Journeys. These extended voyages promise to whisk you across the world’s greatest oceans, blending unhurried discovery, meaningful experiences, and unparalleled comfort.“Explora Journeys’ Grand Journeys represent the epitome of transformative ocean travel,” says Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. These voyages are designed to provide guests with the luxury of time, space, and personal discovery, delivering curated experiences both onboard and ashore. A slower pace at sea invites reflection, making these journeys perfect for those who seek to be transformed by their travels.The Grand Journey itineraries feature lesser-travelled destinations, such as the Azores and Madeira, paired with immersive onshore experiences and more days at sea. In 2025, Explora Journeys introduces exclusive one-week Ocean Wellness retreats, offering programs like Chakra Healing Meditation and Ocean-inspired Gong Baths under the stars. Guests can pair these wellness events with treatments, fitness, and beauty rituals at the ship’s onboard spa.Here are some of the exciting itineraries you can look forward to:Every Grand Journey includes a chilled bottle of champagne upon arrival, unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi, a choice of nine inclusive restaurants, twice-daily housekeeping, and all onboard gratuities. The ship suites, ranging from 376 sq ft to 3,013 sq ft, feature ocean-front terraces, luxurious furnishings, and a focus on creating a home at sea. Guests can enjoy robust culinary programs with refined venues such as Anthology, Sakura, and Fil Rouge, as well as participate in workshops and dining experiences at the Chef’s Kitchen. Onboard performances, workshops, and conservation sessions—part of the Luminaries program—offer further enrichment.Bookings for the 2025-2026 Grand Journeys with Explora Journeys are now available. Embrace the luxury of time and space, and let the world’s oceans transform you. To learn more or to book your voyage, visit the Explora Journeys website today. Set sail on an extraordinary journey that promises to be as enriching as it is unforgettable.

