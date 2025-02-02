Embark on a Grand Journey with Explora Journeys in 2025-2026
- From Caribbean Coves to Iberian Charms
- Route: San Juan, Puerto Rico to Lisbon, Portugal
- Destinations: Gustavia (St. Barths), St. John’s (Antigua), Funchal (Portugal)
- Duration: 21 Nights
- Ship: EXPLORA II
- Dates: March 7, 2025 – March 28, 2025
- From Bomba Carib Beaches to Castanets of Spain
- Route: Miami to Barcelona, Spain
- Destinations: San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. John’s (Antigua), Funchal (Portugal)
- Duration: 20 Nights
- Ship: EXPLORA II
- Dates: March 14, 2025 – April 3, 2025
- Bridging America, Azore Isles & Catalonia
- Route: Miami to Barcelona, Spain
- Destinations: King’s Wharf (Bermuda), Horta, Faial Island (Portugal), Valencia (Spain)
- Duration: 16 Nights / 17 Days
- Ship: EXPLORA I
- Dates: April 2, 2025 – April 18, 2025
- From Andalusian Shores to Coral-Laden Lagoons
- Route: Barcelona, Spain to San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Destinations: Funchal (Portugal), St. John’s (Antigua), Road Town (British Virgin Islands)
- Duration: 13 Nights / 14 Days
- Ship: EXPLORA I
- Dates: October 27, 2025 – November 9, 2025
- From Lovely Latin Charm & Tropical Delights to Modernist Marvels
- Route: Miami to Barcelona, Spain
- Destinations: Philipsburg (St Marteen), Arecife, Lanzarote (Spain), Gibraltar
- Duration: 16 Nights / 17 Days
- Ship: EXPLORA I
- Dates: March 9, 2026 – March 25, 2026