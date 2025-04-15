Emerald Cruises Expands Fleet with Bold Additions and Seine Debut in 2027
Contributors are not employed, compensated or governed by TDM, opinions and statements are from the contributor directly
- Emerald Raiya will debut in the Seychelles in Winter 2026/27, then sail the Eastern Mediterranean in Summer 2027, before returning to the Seychelles in Winter 2027/28.
- Emerald Xara will launch in the Mediterranean in Summer 2027, then head to the Caribbean in Winter 2027/28.
- Emerald Kaia will be redeployed to the Caribbean beginning in Winter 2026/27, joining Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara. Guests currently booked on Kaia for the Seychelles itinerary during that season will be contacted about having their sailing transferred to Emerald Raiya.
- In Winter 2027/28, Emerald Kaia and Emerald Xara will join Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Sakara in the Caribbean, expanding the brand’s warm-weather yacht offerings.
- Round-trip sailings from Paris
- Overnights and extended stays in marquee ports for deeper immersion
- French-inspired cuisine, wine pairings and locally curated excursions
- Thoughtful onboard programming highlighting art, culture and regional storytelling