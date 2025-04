April 2025 sees the arrival of, a transformative concept by Resplendent Ceylon, celebrating what was once Sri Lanka’s ‘off-season’. Running from April to November, this period reimagines travel as a tranquil, immersive escape into lush landscapes, thriving wildlife, and vibrant cultural festivities. With monsoons gently refreshing the countryside, Sri Lanka transforms into a vivid, verdant paradise during the Emerald Season. Visitors can enjoy serene game drives, secluded beach retreats, and cooling highland getaways, while also savouring cultural events such as Sinhala and Tamil New Year, Vesak, and Diwali.Resplendent Ceylon’s five exceptional properties open a gateway to Sri Lanka’s diverse natural and cultural wonders. Thein the central highlands,in the south-east, andon the southern riviera are proud members of Relais & Châteaux. Adding to the mix are the two enchanting Reverie Collection retreats:, along the south coast, and, located on the southern Ahungalla Point coastline. Each destination offers unique experiences tailored to the Emerald Season, including:Emerald Season caters brilliantly to families, with immersive programs designed to ignite curiosity and encourage exploration:To celebrate the launch of Emerald Season, Resplendent Ceylon is offering enticing packages for stays between, including:These offers include family experiences such as summer camps, kids’ cooking classes, and the educational Junior Explorer programs, inviting families to share unforgettable moments together. Why Emerald Season? With fewer crowds and blooming landscapes, Emerald Season is a time of serenity and discovery. From vibrant festivals to breathtaking wildlife encounters, this period redefines Sri Lankan travel. The tranquillity, paired with exclusive opportunities to connect with the land, creates an unparalleled holiday experience. Bookings for the Emerald Season packages are open until. Don’t miss this chance to experience the magic of Sri Lanka at its most enchanting. To find out more or to reserve your stay, visit www.resplendentceylon.com

