Emerald Season: Rediscover Sri Lanka in a New Light
- May: Celebrate the luminous Vesak Festival, as Sri Lanka’s communities come alive with glowing lanterns, a vibrant tribute to Buddhist traditions.
- July–September: Witness Asia’s largest gathering of elephants, with expert-led excursions from Wild Coast Tented Lodge and Cape Weligama.
- November: Delight in migratory birdwatching, a spectacle best observed from Ceylon Tea Trails, Wild Coast Tented Lodge, and Cape Weligama.
- Cape Forest Camp: A five-day nature adventure that takes kids on activities like bug hotel crafting, jungle exploration, and marine life discovery, capped off with stargazing and bonfire options.
- Junior Ranger Program: A three-day wilderness experience at Wild Coast Lodge, where kids learn tracking, animal identification, and engage with night-time lodge cameras.
- Junior Tea Planter Experience: A chance to explore the art of tea cultivation at Ceylon Tea Trails, complete with tea plucking and tasting, where participants earn their Junior Tea Planter certificate.
- 30% savings at Cape Weligama (25 April – 19 December 2025).
- 30% savings at Ceylon Tea Trails (25 April – 30 September 2025, excluding August).
- 20% savings at Wild Coast Tented Lodge (25 April – 30 September 2025).
- Complimentary stays for one child (ages 2–16) at Ceylon Tea Trails, Wild Coast Tented Lodge, and Cape Weligama.