Emirates has announced the reinstatement of its third daily flight between Dubai and Rome, starting 1 June 2025. This additional service will add more than 2,530 weekly seats between the two cities, catering to growing demand and offering greater flexibility for travellers to plan their journeys. The new service will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Flight EK099 will depart from Dubai at 03:30hrs, arriving in Rome at 07:40hrs. The return flight, EK100, will depart from Rome at 11:30hrs and arrive in Dubai at 19:20hrs. All times are local. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents. This additional flight is strategically timed to provide travellers with better connections to popular destinations across Emirates’ network, including Melbourne, Sydney, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Mumbai, Karachi, and other key points across Asia and the Indian Ocean. Travellers on Emirates’ third daily Dubai-Rome flight can expect an exceptional experience across all classes. The aircraft will offer 8 private suites in First Class, 42 lie-flat seats in Business Class, and 310 spacious seats in Economy Class. Passengers can enjoy Emirates’ award-winning service and industry-leading products both in the air and on the ground. The inflight dining menu features regionally inspired dishes such as seafood antipasti, chicken with fregola pomodoro, and Italian-style affogato al caffe. Additionally, Emirates’ ice inflight entertainment system offers more than 6,500 channels of on-demand entertainment in over 40 languages, including popular Italian movies, documentaries, and Hollywood films with Italian subtitles. Emirates has a long-standing history of serving Italy, having launched services to Rome in 1992. Today, the airline operates flights to Milan, Venice, and Bologna, in addition to Rome. Emirates currently operates 42 weekly flights between Dubai and these major Italian cities with a mix of Boeing 777s and Airbus A380s. The airline also offers a nonstop connection between Milan and New York JFK operated by an Airbus A380. Emirates is set to welcome its latest Airbus A350 on flights to Bologna in the coming months. Beyond its operations, Emirates has been a proud sponsor of AC Milan since 2007, fostering connections between Rossoneri fans worldwide and their favourite team. This new service marks another significant step in Emirates’ ongoing commitment to providing exceptional connectivity and service to its passengers, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable travel experience. Whether you’re planning a holiday or a business trip, Emirates’ expanded flight options make it easier than ever to explore the world. Book your tickets today and get ready for an unforgettable journey with Emirates!