Following its successful launch to Madagascar in September 2024, Emirates has announced it will introduce additional flights to the island nation. Starting from 2 April 2025, the airline will boost its schedule from four to six weekly services. This move reinforces Emirates’ commitment to supporting Madagascar’s tourism ambitions by accommodating more leisure visitors and promoting the island destination to global audiences.The announcement, made at a press conference held by Madagascar’s Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Tourism, and Emirates in Antananarivo, highlights the strong demand for Emirates’ passenger services between Antananarivo and Dubai. With the current four weekly flights operating at near full capacity, the significant uplift in the number of seats offered on the route will support Madagascar’s efforts to increase visitor arrivals, while also providing more choice and convenience for travellers planning trips to and from this popular Indian Ocean destination. Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations for West Asia and Indian Ocean, said: “We are pleased to boost our services to Madagascar by offering two additional flights per week in line with soaring demand for travel since the start of operations. Our growing flight schedule to the island means better connectivity, more choice, and convenient options for travellers. Enhancing services will also strengthen the economic ties between Madagascar and the UAE by supporting more inbound and outbound leisure and business travel to the island and bolstering trade lanes with additional cargo capacity.”To meet seasonal demand, Emirates had temporarily increased its services from four to five weekly flights. The new frequency represents a significant boost to its operations and capacity on the route. The expanded schedule between Dubai and Antananarivo, linked via Mahe, will operate on all days except Mondays. Emirates has been diligently supporting Madagascar’s tourism agenda by promoting the destination across its network. This includes planning familiarisation trips for 32 of its top travel agencies from major feeder markets to visit the island. Among Madagascar’s main attractions are three UNESCO world heritage sites and its celebrated biodiversity.Highlighting the significance of Emirates’ additional flights to Madagascar, His Excellency Dr Manambahoaka Valéry F. Ramonjavelo, Minister of Transport and Meteorology, said: “The increase to six weekly frequencies by Emirates is a strong signal of confidence in the country, particularly in the tourism destination of the Great Island. We are on the right path to achieving more than one flight per day.” Madagascar’s Minister of Tourism and Handicrafts, Viviane Dewa, added: “The arrival of Emirates, with direct flights to Madagascar, has been a breath of fresh air for our tourism sector. This flight has connected our island to over 140 destinations worldwide, opening up new opportunities for the promotion of Madagascar as a destination. Our ambitious target of reaching one million tourists by 2028 will be significantly supported by the continued improvement of air connectivity, particularly through major hubs such as Dubai, and by collaborating with renowned airlines such as Emirates.”Over the past few months, Emirates has experienced strong demand from the UAE, Sri Lanka, France, UK, mainland China, Japan, Spain, and Italy to Madagascar. From Madagascar, travellers have ventured to Dubai, Seychelles, France, India, Sri Lanka, Italy, and Japan. With the boost to services, Emirates’ flights aboard the Boeing 777 aircraft allow additional cargo capacity for imports and exports, with the ability to uplift up to 20 tonnes of cargo per flight in the aircraft’s bellyhold. Emirates’ expansion of services to Madagascar underscores its commitment to enhancing connectivity and supporting the island’s tourism growth. With more flights and greater capacity, travellers can look forward to discovering the unique charm and stunning landscapes of Madagascar with even more convenience and choice. Ready to plan your trip to this vibrant island destination? Book your flights today!