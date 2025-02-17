Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), one of the world’s largest catering operations, has signed an exclusive four-year partnership to be the official catering provider for the Dubai Airshow. The agreement signed between Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR) Group, a subdivision of the Emirates Group, and Informa PLC, the operator of the Dubai Airshow site, marks a significant milestone in the catering business.

Under this contract, EKFC is set to deliver its largest ever off-site catering operation, serving up to 40,000 guests a day including VIPs, aviation personnel and dignitaries. With a dedicated team of over 1,500 people on-site, EKFC will provide catering across all hospitality chalets, further solidifying its position as a premier large-scale, high-end caterer.

“Our expertise in large-scale catering operations and commitment to culinary excellence makes us the ideal choice for an event of this magnitude,” said Shahreyar Nawabi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Flight Catering. “Most importantly, this partnership further cements our capacity to seamlessly manage complex catering operations outside the scope of inflight catering.”

As one of the most anticipated global aviation events, the Dubai Airshow serves as a hub for aerospace, defense, and innovation, attracting industry leaders, government officials, and aviation enthusiasts worldwide.

“Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR) is thrilled to partner with Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) for the upcoming Dubai Airshow. This iconic biennial event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our food and beverage expertise and further elevate our reputation in the events space. It marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide unparalleled experiences. This collaboration brings together the strengths of both organisations, allowing us to deliver exceptional and memorable experiences for all attendees. EKFC’s culinary expertise, combined with our innovative restaurant menus and mobile food and beverage solutions, will bring the best of the city to the Dubai Airshow. This powerful partnership will undoubtedly impress and bring more to life for guests attending the event,” said Tyrone Reid, Group CEO, MMI & Emirates Leisure Retail.

The Dubai Airshow is held biennially in Dubai, UAE, with the next edition scheduled for 17-21 November 2025, at DWC (Dubai World Central), Al Maktoum International Airport.