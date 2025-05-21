Emirates inaugurates experiential Emirates Travel Store in Accra

Emirates has unveiled its interactive and experiential Emirates Travel Store in Accra, Ghana, elevating its customer experience with exciting product showcases, smart technologies and expert travel consultants. The opening marks the first travel retail store in West Africa, and the 13th globally. The Emirates Travel Store, located at the vibrant and prestigious Stanbic Heights in Airport City, was inaugurated by Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Centre, in the presence of the Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Ghana’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, and Hon. Joseph Nikpe, Ghana’s Minister of Transport. The opening ceremony was also attended by other distinguished guests, trade and media partners.

Commenting on the opening, Adil Al Ghaith said: “For over twenty years, Ghana has been an anchor of our African network, serving as a gateway to West Africa. The introduction of our refreshed retail strategy to Accra, demonstrates our ongoing commitment, bringing our ‘Fly Better’ promise to life. The seamless blend of expert consultation and smart, self-service technologies, coupled with the immersive product and destination experiences, elevates our customers’ journey, ensuring they receive the support and inspiration they need to discover more with Emirates.” Elevating the travel experience Centrally located and easily accessible, the Emirates Travel Store in Accra unites personalised service and immersive brand experiences under one roof. The 310 m2 store is designed like an open-plan and luxurious lounge, in the airline’s signature light and airy colour palette with Ghaf Tree emblem adorning the walls.

The centrepiece of the store is the full-size Emirates A380 Onboard Lounge experience, bringing one of Emirates’ most iconic and widely renowned products closer to travellers from Ghana, and giving them a taste of onward travel experiences from Dubai. Smart technologies such as the ‘selfie mirror’ snap pictures of travellers against scenic destination backdrops, inspiring customers to explore more; while self-service kiosks empower customers with a self-service touchpoint, minimising wait time and offering a faster service. Five customer service counters staffed by expert consultants offer a comprehensive range of services from planning travel itineraries, supporting reservations and ticketing as well as general enquiries. Delivering Emirates’ signature hospitality at the highest standard, the team ensures every visitor enjoys a seamless, thoughtful, and elevated experience from the moment they step into the store.