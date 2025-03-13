Emma Duangphophim is new executive sous chef at Banyan Tree Krabi

Banyan Tree Krabi announced the appointment of seasoned culinary professional Ammaraporn “Emma” Duangphophim as their new executive sous-chef.

In this new role, Duangphophim will oversee operations at Banyan Tree Krabi’s three dining outlets: The Naga Kitchen, an all-day venue serving international cuisine; Saffron, Banyan Tree’s signature Thai restaurant; and the beachfront Kredkaew Bar.

She joins a culinary team with a solid reputation for upholding Banyan Tree’s commitment to sourcing the most sustainable and seasonal products from local farmers, fishermen and distributors.

She said of the appointment: “I am expecting a luxury hospitality experience focused on exceptional food & service, wellness, and environmental sustainability.”

Duangphophim added that she also looks forward to improving her skills and infusing traditional southern Thai recipes into her latest culinary creations.

A starred background

Originally from Bangkok where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Administration, Duangphophim worked in some of Thailand’s top kitchens and hotels.

She brings over 15 years of culinary experience to this luxury beachfront resort, which was listed in the most recent Michelin Guide to Thailand with a two-key distinction.

Prior to joining Banyan Tree Krabi, Duangphophim was chef de cuisine at Avani+ Mai Khao in Phuket, as well as at Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas in Malaysia after several years at the Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel in Bangkok.