Europe Awakens in 2025: Aman Welcomes Spring with New Experiences
- Nama Lounge: A serene, poolside addition to Amanzoe’s Japanese dining concept, offering expertly crafted cocktails and small plates.
- Nura Restaurant: Mediterranean-inspired dining at Korakia Beach, showcasing dishes like yellowtail tiradito and wood-fired seafood and meats. Nura’s lounge space, directly on the sand, is perfect for laid-back evenings.
- Culinary Sailing Experience: A scenic cruise aboard the historic Edipo Re, featuring a multi-course lunch by Aman Venice’s chef, Matteo Panfilio.
- Lagoon Aperitivo: An enchanting evening journey through Venice’s quieter waterways, indulging in cicchetti and aperitifs as the pastel skies fade into night.