ITB Asia 2025, Singapore

ITB Asia, Asia’s Leading Travel Trade Show,is an annually held B2B trade show and convention for the travel industry; it is designed to be the primary event for the Asia Pacific travel industry, much like its parent event – ITB Berlin.

Now in its 18th year, ITB Asiawill be held in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 15 – 17 October 2025.

ITB Asia is organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific and supported by the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau. ITB Asia is co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia covering the key verticals in the travel industry such as Leisure, MICE, Corporate, and Travel Technology. With three shows in one event, it has become Asia’s largest travel showcase. For more information about Messe Berlin Asia Pacific and what we do, visit our website here.

The event features thousands of exhibiting companies from the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East. Exhibitors from every sector of the industry, including destinations, airlines and airports, hotels and resorts, theme parks and attractions, inbound tour operators, inbound DMCs, cruise lines, spas, venues, other meeting facilities, and travel technology companies attend the event.

Today, ITB Asia is the premier meeting place for the travel trade industry and a forum for establishing high-quality customer contacts and conducting businesses. This is where international exhibitors of all sectors within the travel-value chain commerce, and Asia Pacific’s leading travel companies and emerging small and medium-sized enterprises meet with top international buyers from the MICE, Leisure, Corporate Travel and Travel Technology markets.

