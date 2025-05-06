Travel Daily Media

ITB Asia 2025, Singapore

ITB AsiaAsia’s Leading Travel Trade Show,is an annually held B2B trade show and convention for the travel industry; it is designed to be the primary event for the Asia Pacific travel industry, much like its parent event – ITB Berlin.
(See also: About the ITB Global brand)

Now in its 18th year, ITB Asiawill be held in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore from 15 – 17 October 2025.

ITB Asia is organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific and supported by the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau. ITB Asia is co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia covering the key verticals in the travel industry such as Leisure, MICE, Corporate, and Travel Technology. With three shows in one event, it has become Asia’s largest travel showcase. For more information about Messe Berlin Asia Pacific and what we do, visit our website here.

The event features thousands of exhibiting companies from the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Middle East. Exhibitors from every sector of the industry, including destinations, airlines and airports, hotels and resorts, theme parks and attractions, inbound tour operators, inbound DMCs, cruise lines, spas, venues, other meeting facilities, and travel technology companies attend the event.

Today, ITB Asia is the premier meeting place for the travel trade industry and a forum for establishing high-quality customer contacts and conducting businesses. This is where international exhibitors of all sectors within the travel-value chain commerce, and Asia Pacific’s leading travel companies and emerging small and medium-sized enterprises meet with top international buyers from the MICELeisureCorporate Travel and Travel Technology markets.

 

Click here for Event Highlights

 

 

Take Part. Take Advantage.

A unique combination of travel products, target groups and networking opportunities awaits you:

Travel Products

  • Leisure Travel
  • Business Travel
  • MICE

Target Groups

Networking Opportunities

  • ITB Asia trade show
  • Workshops & seminars
  • Evening functions

 

 

