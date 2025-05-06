ITB India 2025, Mumbai India

ITB India is an annual 3-day business-to-business trade show and convention curated to connect you to the Indian Travel Market. ITB India brings together key travel industry leaders and international exhibitors from various segments of MICE, Leisure, Corporate and Travel & Technology. Leverage on ITB India to capture the fast-growing Indian and South Asian Markets, forge new partnerships and strengthen existing business relations with the most important players in India. ITB India is organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, learn more about the company and what we do by visiting our website here.

ITB India 2025 will be held in-person from 2 – 4 September 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.

Take Advantage of the Growing Indian Outbound and Domestic Travel Market.

A unique combination of travel products, target groups and networking opportunities awaits you.