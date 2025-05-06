Travel Daily Media

ITB India 2025, Mumbai India

What is ITB India

ITB India is an annual 3-day business-to-business trade show and convention curated to connect you to the Indian Travel Market. ITB India brings together key travel industry leaders and international exhibitors from various segments of MICE, Leisure, Corporate and Travel & Technology. Leverage on ITB India to capture the fast-growing Indian and South Asian Markets, forge new partnerships and strengthen existing business relations with the most important players in India. ITB India is organised by Messe Berlin Asia Pacific, learn more about the company and what we do by visiting our website here.

ITB India 2025 will be held in-person from 2 – 4 September 2025 at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, India.
(See also: About the ITB Global brand)

Take Advantage of the Growing Indian Outbound and Domestic Travel Market.

A unique combination of travel products, target groups and networking opportunities awaits you.

 

Travel Products

  • Leisure Travel
  • Business Travel
  • MICE

Target Groups

  • Buyers and trade delegates searching for business in India, other South Asian countries
  • Sellers from all over the world
  • Click to see attendee profiles

Networking Opportunities

  • ITB India trade show
  • Conference, workshops & seminars
  • Networking functions

 

Future Event

2025: 2 – 4 September 2025

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre – Mumbai

Register as an exhibitor for ITB India 2025 here.

Interested in the Buyers Programme? Visit https://www.itb-india.com/buyers or email buyer@itb-india.com.

For general questions, please send an e-mail to itbindia@messe-berlin.asia.

 

 

