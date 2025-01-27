Increased Points Earning: Members will earn up to 25 per cent more points on Qantas domestic flights and the earn cap for tiered members travelling in premium cabins will be removed, delivering almost 4 billion additional points each year.

Sydney to Melbourne Business will increase from 18,400 points + $55 to 19,300 points + $76.

Sydney to London Economy will increase from 55,200 points + $263 to 63,500 points + $263.

Qantas Frequent Flyers are in for a treat with a series of exciting changes to the airline's loyalty program, set to enhance the travel experience significantly. The changes will see more premium cabin reward seats, increased access to partner airlines, the lowest Economy reward seat fares in Australia, and the ability to earn more points when flying. For the first time in six years, there will also be an increase in Classic Reward seat fares.In 2024, Qantas unlocked four times the number of reward seats for members, thanks to the successful introduction of Classic Plus. This led to a record number of Classic Reward seats being booked and a nearly one-third increase in seats made available through airline partners. In 2025, members will have access to up to 1 million more Classic Reward seats, including premium cabins and a range of existing and new global airline partners. Additionally, a further 1 million seats will go on sale this week, including Classic Plus Reward seats for as low as 6,200 points across more than 100 routes around Australia.Over the next 12 months, Qantas will roll out several new features for its members:From August 2025, the number of points required for Classic Upgrades and Classic Reward seats on domestic and international flights will increase. This adjustment is the first in six years and only the second since 2004. For instance, on Qantas operated flights:The cash component for booking a Classic Reward seat in Business and First cabins will also increase to align with Classic Plus bookings. Members can book Classic Reward seats up to 11 months in advance, allowing them to lock in travel at the current points fare on flights until June 2026.Qantas Loyalty CEO Andrew Glance commented on the significant growth of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program over the last four decades and its focus on innovating to reward loyal members. "Travel remains the number one priority for our members in how they earn and redeem their points, with 13,000 Classic Reward seats booked every day, including 1,000 Classic seats in premium cabins to international destinations," said Glance. He highlighted that the changes are designed to further enhance how members can book Classic Reward seats and the destinations and cabins they can access. "Classic Plus, which represents a $120 million investment in the program, has been a game changer since launching last April," Glance added.With partnerships with over 45 airlines, including Hawaiian Airlines, Finnair, Air France, KLM, and Iberia, Qantas members will have greater flexibility and choice in how they want to be rewarded. This year will see members earn an additional 4 billion points thanks to increased points earned when travelling domestically and the removal of the earn cap for tiered members in premium cabins. The introduction of the lowest reward seat fare in Australia with Jetstar seats for 5,700 points on all short haul domestic routes is just the beginning of broader changes to Jetstar rewards that will deliver even greater value for members in 2025 and beyond. Qantas Frequent Flyer members have much to look forward to with these exciting changes and enhancements. Whether it's unlocking more reward seats, earning more points, or accessing premium cabin options, the program continues to provide exceptional value and benefits for its loyal members.