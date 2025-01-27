Exciting Changes to Qantas Frequent Flyer Program: More Reward Seats and Points
- Increased Points Earning: Members will earn up to 25 per cent more points on Qantas domestic flights and the earn cap for tiered members travelling in premium cabins will be removed, delivering almost 4 billion additional points each year.
- Lowest Economy Reward Seat: Jetstar short haul domestic flights in Australia and New Zealand will offer the lowest one-way Economy reward seat for 5,700 points, allowing members to earn their reward seat faster.
- More Classic Reward Seats: Up to 1 million more Classic Reward seats will be available with flagship partners Finnair, Air France, KLM, Iberia, and across the entire Hawaiian Airlines network.
- Sydney to Melbourne Business will increase from 18,400 points + $55 to 19,300 points + $76.
- Sydney to London Economy will increase from 55,200 points + $263 to 63,500 points + $263.