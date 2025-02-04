The wait for the debut of Icon of the Seas in January 2024 felt endless for eager cruise enthusiasts, but for those waiting for her sister ship, Star of the Seas, the wait won’t be as long as expected. Royal Caribbean has announced that the ship will be delivered sooner than planned, allowing them to add two new sailings ahead of the originally scheduled inaugural voyage. Initially delayed with the first two cruises cancelled, Star of the Seas’ updated maiden voyage is now set for 31 August 2025, departing from Port Canaveral. Guests booked on this inaugural journey received the exciting news first, along with a special offer to consider. The announcement read, “We have an updated timeline for the arrival of Star of the Seas at Port Canaveral! Constructing such a large and amazing ship is challenging, and while delivery can sometimes be delayed, there are other times where we get to sail our new ship earlier.” The planned 31 August 2025 sailing will be a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary, featuring special events, swag, and recognition. But that’s not all—two new “showcase sailings” have been added, departing on 23 August and 27 August. These 4-night sailings will include visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island destination in the Bahamas. Guests already booked on the 31 August inaugural cruise have an exclusive opportunity to book one or both of these new showcase sailings or move their original booking to an earlier date if preferred. This opportunity opens on Thursday, 30 January 2025. Suite bookings will be held until 6 February as a courtesy for guests wishing to adjust or expand their travel plans, while other stateroom categories will be available though not guaranteed to be the exact same stateroom. There will be no additional charge for moving to an earlier sailing date, and the cruise fare rate will be prorated to the shorter 4-night rate if guests are not remaining on the first full sailing as well.While the two new “showcase sailings” for Star of the Seas may not have all the bells and whistles of an official inaugural cruise, travellers are sure to enjoy special moments onboard. The crew will welcome their first guests with a celebratory atmosphere, and Sailor, the ship’s Official Dog Officer, will likely be present for greetings. Some offerings, such as shows or other onboard entertainment, may not be available for these earlier cruises—this is a common risk when booking an inaugural cruise. However, the “4-Night Perfect Day” cruises may include a visit to Nassau, longer stays at CocoCay, or additional time spent at sea. Regardless of the exact itinerary, guests will have ample time to enjoy everything Star of the Seas has to offer, from phenomenal shows and exquisite eateries to the Thrill Island waterpark, the Crown’s Edge ropes course, the stunning interior promenade, and much more.Star of the Seas is currently under construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in southern Finland. Despite the early delivery announcement, the ship still needs to pass sea trials, undergo final outfitting, and make its first transatlantic crossing before welcoming guests aboard. Once operational, the magnificent vessel will be homeported year-round from Port Canaveral, offering alternating Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries, all visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay. Stay tuned for more updates and prepare to set sail on an unforgettable journey with Star of the Seas!