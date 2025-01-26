Price: Rates start from FJD 10,243 per person.

Dates: June 12 to 16, 2025.

Location: Six Senses Fiji, Malolo Island.

Inclusions: Four nights’ accommodation. Shared land and boat transfers to and from the airport. Daily breakfast, three-course dinner daily, and one group farewell beachside dinner. Twice-daily Pilates sessions. Private Wellness Screening introduction at the Spa. One 60-minute Signature Massage. 24-hour GEM (Guest Experience Maker) service. Twice-daily guest room turndown and freshen up service. Bottled drinking water. Use of resort facilities: main pool, spa wet area, tennis court, gym, and non-motorised water sports.



Itinerary Highlights: Dynamic Pilates at sunrise. Sunrise hike across Malolo Island. Fluidform wellness breakfast and living health tonics. Hot and cold plunge pools. Herbal sauna and steam. Private 60-minute wellness treatment. Sound bowl healing. Private Wellness Screening. Evening activation Pilates. Dinners of locally sourced and grown ingredients.



Six Senses Fiji is redefining transformative travel with its second annual wellness retreat, in partnership with Fluidform—the celebrated Pilates and movement method founded by Kirsten King. This exclusive retreat, set against the stunning backdrop of Malolo Island, offers guests an unparalleled holistic experience from 12 to 16 June 2025. The program includes movement, nourishment, and relaxation designed to reconnect body and mind.Twice-daily Pilates sessions guided by Kirsten King form the core of the retreat. Participants will also benefit from hot and cold plunge therapy, sound healing, and a sunrise hike across the breathtaking landscapes of Malolo Island. Each guest receives a personalised wellness screening, ensuring their journey is tailored to their needs.Each day begins with a Fluidform-inspired wellness breakfast accompanied by invigorating living tonics based on Six Senses’ holistic philosophy. The chef meticulously selects the freshest herbs, Fiji-grown microgreens, and organic ingredients, providing guests with a garden-to-plate culinary experience. Mark Kitchen, General Manager at Six Senses Fiji, emphasised the retreat’s focus on harmony with nature: “At Six Senses Fiji, we believe that true luxury lies in the ability to nourish both body and mind in harmony with nature as we reconnect with ourselves and those around us. Our partnership with Fluidform enables us to deliver an extraordinary wellness journey that our guests will treasure.”Kirsten King highlighted the benefits of the retreat: “Being away on retreat allows guests to dive into Pilates and engage in intimate conversations about their body and imbalances—aspects of their well-being they might not have time to address in their day-to-day lives. My aim is to educate guests so they leave Six Senses Fiji with pearls of wisdom and practical insights that inspire lasting change. Immersed in nature, in stunning Fiji, guests can look forward to a profound shift from the start to the end of the retreat.”Embark on a journey of self-discovery and wellness with Six Senses Fiji and Fluidform. This retreat promises a profound shift from start to end, leaving guests rejuvenated and inspired. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to reconnect with yourself and nature in the beautiful setting of Fiji.