Experience Ultimate Wellness: Six Senses Fiji’s Annual Retreat with Fluidform
- Price: Rates start from FJD 10,243 per person.
- Dates: June 12 to 16, 2025.
- Location: Six Senses Fiji, Malolo Island.
- Inclusions:
- Four nights’ accommodation.
- Shared land and boat transfers to and from the airport.
- Daily breakfast, three-course dinner daily, and one group farewell beachside dinner.
- Twice-daily Pilates sessions.
- Private Wellness Screening introduction at the Spa.
- One 60-minute Signature Massage.
- 24-hour GEM (Guest Experience Maker) service.
- Twice-daily guest room turndown and freshen up service.
- Bottled drinking water.
- Use of resort facilities: main pool, spa wet area, tennis court, gym, and non-motorised water sports.
- Itinerary Highlights:
- Dynamic Pilates at sunrise.
- Sunrise hike across Malolo Island.
- Fluidform wellness breakfast and living health tonics.
- Hot and cold plunge pools.
- Herbal sauna and steam.
- Private 60-minute wellness treatment.
- Sound bowl healing.
- Private Wellness Screening.
- Evening activation Pilates.
- Dinners of locally sourced and grown ingredients.