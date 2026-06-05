Explora Journeys unveils ‘A Serene Mediterranean’ experiences

Explora Journeys has announced the opening of reservations for its 'A Serene Mediterranean' experiences aboard EXPLORA II, set to sail from November 2026 to March 2027. This collection offers a unique perspective on the Mediterranean, featuring quieter streets and deeper cultural connections as the high-summer crowds disperse. The luxury ocean travel brand also introduces a special President’s Journey, hosted by Anna Nash, from 9 to 15 December 2026, sailing from Barcelona to Lisbon.

The President’s Journey provides an exclusive opportunity for guests to engage with the brand through curated experiences and conversations led by Nash. "The Mediterranean reveals an entirely different character as summer’s intensity wanes," Nash stated, highlighting the contemplative nature of the journey.

For those seeking flexibility, Explora Journeys offers shorter itineraries ranging from four to nine nights. These journeys include destinations such as the volcanic landscapes of Lanzarote, the cultural richness of Sicily and Tunisia, and overnight stays in Casablanca and Málaga. Each itinerary is designed to maintain the depth and elegance that define the brand.

Additionally, the new collection of curated destination experiences allows guests to immerse themselves in the Mediterranean's living heritage. Highlights include exclusive access to the Picasso Museum in Málaga and hands-on workshops in Lisbon exploring Portugal’s ceramic heritage.

With these offerings, Explora Journeys aims to provide a more authentic and meaningful connection to the Mediterranean, inviting guests to experience the region's enduring beauty during the off-peak season

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