Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, is offering an extraordinary line-up of Northern Europe itineraries for the summer 2025 cruise season. From May to August 2025, Seabourn Sojourn will embark on a series of captivating voyages across The British Isles, Norwegian Fjords, and the Icelandic Coast. The Seabourn Sojourn will visit more than 40 destinations in 12 countries on nine itineraries, ranging from seven to 24 days. With departures from Dover (London), Reykjavik, and Greenock (Glasgow), guests can explore the mystical lochs of Scotland, chase the midnight sun in Norway’s northern reaches, and experience Iceland’s breathtaking scenery and quaint villages. The ultra-luxury ship will cap her season with the “24-Day Route of The Vikings,” following the historic seafarers’ route from Dover to Montreal, Quebec. Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn, shared his excitement: “Our Northern Europe itineraries bring history and culture to life and provide ample opportunities for guests to explore charming British, Icelandic, and Norwegian villages, visit the historic castles of South Wales, and discover the region’s stunning fjords and ancient lochs. Guests can connect with the charm, heritage, and hospitality of Northern Europe, while enjoying the ultra-luxury travel experience that we are known for.”Seabourn Sojourn will take guests on a historical journey through the British Isles, exploring cities and villages steeped in captivating stories. Guests will wander the cobblestone streets of quaint villages and take in the beautiful hillsides of the English countryside and Scottish Highlands. Featured ports include:Norway and Iceland offer a taste of Viking culture with small gothic villages, warm Norwegian hospitality, and unique natural wonders that inspired Viking and Nordic folklore. Featured ports include:Space is also available on Seabourn’s 2026 Northern Europe voyages. Between May and August 2026, Seabourn Ovation will visit more than 60 destinations in 16 countries on nine voyages ranging from seven to 22 days. The award-winning ship will sail on two 14-day departures through majestic fjords to the northernmost tip of Europe, the North Cape. The 13 June departure coincides with Midsummer, celebrating the summer solstice and offering the ideal opportunity to experience the Midnight Sun. Seabourn Ovation will also sail on a 14-day West Ireland Gems & Solar Eclipse voyage, departing on 8 August 2026, from Dover (London) to Reykjavik. The ship will visit unique ports in Western Ireland and position itself off the coast of Ireland to view the total solar eclipse on 12 August 2026. This voyage will feature a special Seabourn Conversations program with Jane A Green, Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, to educate guests about the solar eclipse. Rounding out Seabourn Ovation’s Northern Europe deployment from Dover are several departures of the 14-day Jewels of the British Isles voyages, blending top destinations such as Belfast and Edinburgh with smaller gems like Oban and Fishguard. The season will end with the special 22-Day Fire & Ice Passage, crossing from Iceland via Greenland and Atlantic Canada to reach New York City in time for the fall colours. Set sail on the ultimate adventure with Seabourn and experience the captivating beauty and rich history of Northern Europe.