Explore the Route of the Vikings: Seabourn’s 2025 Northern Europe Season
- Fishguard, Wales: A haven for nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike, this small town boasts a rich history and charming architecture that offer a glimpse into Wales’ cultural heritage. Its stunning coastal beauty and breathtaking landscapes instantly capture the essence of life in this quaint harbour.
- Oban, Scotland: The quiet, rural feel of Oban is responsible for the abundance of wildlife within the town boundaries. Here, grey seals can be spotted swimming in the harbour or resting along the shore. A featured shore excursion is Scotland’s Mountains & Gondola Ride, offering views of Loch Linnhe and Glen Nevis.
- Saint Helier, Jersey: Discover this jewel in the British Isles, neither part of the European Union nor the United Kingdom. Wineries such as La Mare take advantage of the pleasant climate, and the Durrell Wildlife Park welcomes visitors to see and learn about over 130 species, including a famous family of lowland gorillas.
- Reykjavik, Iceland: The capital of Iceland is known for its bustling city scene and highlights such as the famed Blue Lagoon. It is a must-see for all visitors to the country.
- Brønnøysund, Norway: This town boasts quirky treasures, surrounded by waterways dotted with scenic islands. Picturesque, colourful houses are set amidst lush greenery and turquoise blue water. Towering above the town is the massive granitic monolith of Torghatten Mountain.
- Tromsø, Norway: Situated 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle, Tromsø is within the land of the midnight sun during summer months and the elusive northern lights in winter.
- The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo | Leith (Edinburgh), Scotland: Available only on Seabourn Sojourn’s “7-Day Castles, Lochs & Scottish Highlands” departing 2 August 2025, guests can transfer into Edinburgh and watch the Scottish Edinburgh Tattoo, a spectacular evening show held high above the city on the sweeping Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle.
- Scotland’s Mountains & Gondola Ride | Oban, Scotland: Travel along Scotland’s beautiful coastlines and heather-covered hills to view stunning scenery, including Loch Linnhe and Glen Nevis.