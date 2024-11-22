COMO Cocoa Island has appointed Sardinian-born Federico Tidu as its new executive chef.

With a career rooted in Michelin-standard establishments, award-winning restaurants, and luxury resorts, Tidu brings a wealth of experience and creativity to COMO Cocoa Island.

At the resort, Tidu brings his Sardinian influence to Ufaa, the resort’s restaurant, where the menus are inspired by International and Mediterranean flavours that showcase the fresh bounty of the Maldives.

Dinner menus are changed every evening to highlight the locally sourced Maldivian fish and seafood, while reflecting the seasonality and freshness of each ingredient at the same time.

Cuisine is a core pillar at COMO Hotels and Resorts whose culinary philosophy centres on creating holistic nourishment that energises the body and satisfies the senses.

Tidu’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for COMO Cocoa Island, promising guests a memorable culinary journey that honours both tradition and innovation.

Michelin-level credentials

Hailing from the Italian island of Sardinia located in the Mediterranean Sea, Tidu began his culinary journey at the age of 13, cultivating a deep appreciation for the fresh, local produce of his homeland.

The balanced, vibrant flavours of Mediterranean cuisine continues to influence his cooking style and philosophy to this day.

His achievements include the prestigious Chef Hat Award from the Australian Good Food Guide in 2022, earned during his tenure at Jonah’s Restaurant in Australia.

This accolade, awarded under criteria comparable to the Michelin rating system, reflects excellence in ingredients, taste, presentation, technique, value, and consistency.