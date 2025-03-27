This year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants showcases culinary excellence across 16 cities, with seven new establishments making their debut on the list.

Gaggan in Bangkok has clinched the coveted title of The Best Restaurant in Asia, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, at the live awards ceremony for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025. The prestigious ceremony was held in collaboration with host destination partners Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) and the Seoul Metropolitan Government for the second consecutive year.

This esteemed ranking is created from the votes of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy: an influential, gender-balanced group of 350-plus leaders made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts, showcasing remarkable dining establishments from 16 cities across the region, celebrating extraordinary talent and innovation.

Gaggan’s eponymous restaurant in Bangkok ascends two spots to claim the top position, earning the title of The Best Restaurant in Asia. After multiple iterations of his Bangkok restaurant, previously crowned The Best Restaurant in Asia a record four times, celebrated chef Gaggan Anand unveiled a reimagined version of his culinary concept in a new location in late 2019. In 2023, the restaurant returned to the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list and has steadily risen to the pinnacle, reaffirming Anand’s reputation for creative excellence and boundary-pushing gastronomy.

Blending progressive Indian cuisine with influences from Japan, France and Thailand, Gaggan Anand’s signature 20+ course menu is a masterful interplay of taste, texture and technique. Presented with immersive, interactive elements, it unfolds like a theatrical culinary performance, enhanced by natural and biodynamic wine pairings, pyrotechnics and an irreverent playlist. The intimate 14-seat counter, overlooking an open kitchen, places guests at the heart of the creative process, transforming communal dining into an unforgettable experience.

The 2025 list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants was revealed on 25 March 2025 at a live awards ceremony held at the Grand Hyatt, Seoul, South Korea. The awards ceremony was preceded by: #50BestTalks, a thought-leadership forum titled ‘The Asian Wave’; 50 Best Signature Sessions, a series of collaborative dining events which saw 50 Best chefs cooking alongside renowned local talent in Seoul; a Chefs’ Feast showcasing the finest cooking and ingredients that South Korea is renowned for; and a Meet the Chefs media roundtable.