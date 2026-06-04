Global checkpoints streamline immigration rules as peak travel demands faster processing

Going through immigration is one of the biggest stressors for many of today’s foreign travellers, especially thanks to the way one’s travel credentials are scrutinised before being allowed in.
Apart from the challenges involved in applying for visas, a number of travel experts have pointed out how the immigration clearance process is one of the factors discouraging people from travelling overseas.
To quote a 2025 piece written by Jeliefer Sumaya of TripZilla.ph: “[Immigration] is supposed to be a routine process, yet many travellers describe it as the most stressful part of their journey. There is the unpredictable set of questions, the tense atmosphere, and the lingering fear that you might be pulled aside for a long interview. Even when all your documents are complete, there is always the worry of being denied boarding.”
Also, within the context of ongoing geopolitical matters, travelling to certain countries and going through their immigration processes can feel incredibly intimidating as these can be politically charged.
Especially in Republican-dominant states in the US, going through immigration can be frightening, especially for people of colour, those from Asia, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
As immigration lawyer Susham M Modi puts it: “For many travellers, particularly immigrants and international visitors, the airport is no longer just a place of transit. It is becoming a place of uncertainty. A combination of government funding disruptions, increased visibility of immigration enforcement, and overlapping federal agency roles has changed how people experience air travel. The result is not just operational disruption: it is growing fear.”
For nations where tourism is a major pillar of the economy, deterring tourists from coming into their jurisdiction through intimidating procedures does more harm than good.
In which case, what can governments do to both streamline the immigration process at air and sea ports as well as border crossings?
Also, is there a way by which the process can be made less intimidating?
Delving into the “why” of the matter
Experts point out three major reasons why going through immigration poses such a challenge for many travellers.
First of all, especially in countries where overt authoritarianism and conservatism hold sway, a visible and palpable power imbalance comes into play.
Travellers find themselves waiting on an immigration officer's subjective decision to grant them entry.
Consequently, worrying about being denied entry, detained, or missing a connecting flight causes more harm than good.
Also, questioning at immigration can become uncomfortably intrusive, especially for cis-women, travellers who identify as female, those belonging to minorities, as well as both younger and elderly travellers.
Some immigration officers use questioning as psychological power play, shooting off questions regarding one’s finances, employment status, and even deeply personal details, seemingly trying to catch travellers off-guard.
Finally, there are actual testimonies regarding the severe consequences of both honest mistakes and misunderstandings which have led to unlawful deportation or, worse, getting individuals declared personae non grata by the countries they sought to visit.
Making immigration friendlier and easier through technology
Fortunately, technology is changing the game, streamlining the immigration process to make it less intimidating for both locals and foreign travellers.
According to a guide published by Wavetec in April of last year: “Digital innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and biometric systems are streamlining immigration processes, reducing errors, and improving security. Automation tools are expediting document processing, while online platforms are making it easier for individuals to track applications and access legal assistance. Governments and organizations worldwide are integrating these advancements to create a faster, more transparent, and secure immigration system.”
Indeed, the more widespread use of innovative technologies in immigration reduces mistakes or misunderstandings from the manual processing of documents, especially as arrival card applications and sites issue travel authorisation well before a traveller arrives at their destination.
Also, particularly for frequent travellers and those travelling on business, it is easier for immigration to gather and store relevant data, making the process less challenging with every trip.
As key questions regarding length of stay, accommodations, and flight information can be filled in through either a mobile app or a dedicated website, it is also highly unlikely that any human actors will harass or intimidate inbound travellers.
Likewise, the use of biometric e-gates prevents bottlenecks at immigration desks, significantly reducing congestion in these zones for arriving and departing passengers.
With such advancements rolling out in airports, sea ports, and even border crossings throughout the world, travellers may be assured of safe passage and minimal stress heading in and out of their destinations.