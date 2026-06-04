Turo launches EV vs petrol trip cost calculator

Turo, the car rental marketplace, has introduced a new Electric Vehicles (EV) vs Petrol Trip Cost Calculator to help travellers compare the costs of fuel and charging before booking their summer road trips. This launch comes as national petrol prices in the US hit a four-year high, with the AAA reporting an average of $4.56 per gallon.

The calculator, available on Turo's website, utilises data from the AAA and the US Energy Information Administration to provide a transparent cost comparison for specific trips. Users can input their destination, distance, and vehicle preferences to estimate fuel or charging costs, potentially identifying savings with EVs. "For travellers weighing whether an EV makes sense for their summer trip, our new EV vs Petrol Trip Cost Calculator gives them a clear, data-backed answer before they book," said Tim Rossanis, Head of Turo US.

The tool is designed to address the increasing demand for certainty in travel costs amidst fuel price volatility. It offers trip-specific estimates based on distance, location, and vehicle type, and provides a direct path to booking available EVs nearby. Whilst the tool offers a credible baseline for decision-making, it does not guarantee real-world costs, which can vary due to factors like traffic and driving habits.

Turo has been expanding its EV inventory and educational resources, with EV and hybrid bookings on the platform increasing by over 28% year-over-year as of early May. The new calculator aims to meet consumer needs at the intersection of rising fuel costs, summer travel demand, and growing interest in EVs

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