 Turo launches EV vs petrol trip cost calculator

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car rental
United States

Turo, the car rental marketplace, has introduced a new Electric Vehicles (EV) vs Petrol Trip Cost Calculator to help travellers compare the costs of fuel and charging before booking their summer road trips. This launch comes as national petrol prices in the US hit a four-year high, with the AAA reporting an average of $4.56 per gallon.

The calculator, available on Turo's website, utilises data from the AAA and the US Energy Information Administration to provide a transparent cost comparison for specific trips. Users can input their destination, distance, and vehicle preferences to estimate fuel or charging costs, potentially identifying savings with EVs. "For travellers weighing whether an EV makes sense for their summer trip, our new EV vs Petrol Trip Cost Calculator gives them a clear, data-backed answer before they book," said Tim Rossanis, Head of Turo US.

The tool is designed to address the increasing demand for certainty in travel costs amidst fuel price volatility. It offers trip-specific estimates based on distance, location, and vehicle type, and provides a direct path to booking available EVs nearby. Whilst the tool offers a credible baseline for decision-making, it does not guarantee real-world costs, which can vary due to factors like traffic and driving habits.

Turo has been expanding its EV inventory and educational resources, with EV and hybrid bookings on the platform increasing by over 28% year-over-year as of early May. The new calculator aims to meet consumer needs at the intersection of rising fuel costs, summer travel demand, and growing interest in EVs

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:car rental | Charity / Sustainability / CSR | Road | United States
Tag:Electric Vehicles | Electric Vehicles (EV) vs Petrol Trip Cost Calculator | TDM Luxury Report - Maldives | Tim Rossanis | Turo

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Turo launches EV vs petrol trip cost calculator

Turo, the car rental marketplace, has introduced a new Electric Vehicles (EV) vs Petrol Trip Cost Calculator to help travellers compare the costs of fuel and charging before booking their summer road trips. This launch comes as national petrol prices in the US hit a four-year high, with the AAA reporting an average of $4.56 per gallon.

The calculator, available on Turo's website, utilises data from the AAA and the US Energy Information Administration to provide a transparent cost comparison for specific trips. Users can input their destination, distance, and vehicle preferences to estimate fuel or charging costs, potentially identifying savings with EVs. "For travellers weighing whether an EV makes sense for their summer trip, our new EV vs Petrol Trip Cost Calculator gives them a clear, data-backed answer before they book," said Tim Rossanis, Head of Turo US.

The tool is designed to address the increasing demand for certainty in travel costs amidst fuel price volatility. It offers trip-specific estimates based on distance, location, and vehicle type, and provides a direct path to booking available EVs nearby. Whilst the tool offers a credible baseline for decision-making, it does not guarantee real-world costs, which can vary due to factors like traffic and driving habits.

Turo has been expanding its EV inventory and educational resources, with EV and hybrid bookings on the platform increasing by over 28% year-over-year as of early May. The new calculator aims to meet consumer needs at the intersection of rising fuel costs, summer travel demand, and growing interest in EVs

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:car rental | Charity / Sustainability / CSR | Road | United States
Tag:Electric Vehicles | Electric Vehicles (EV) vs Petrol Trip Cost Calculator | TDM Luxury Report - Maldives | Tim Rossanis | Turo

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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