 Air Astana launches Astana-Guangzhou flights

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now
Airlines and Aviation
Kazakhstan

Air Astana has expanded its service network to China with the introduction of direct flights from Astana to Guangzhou, commencing on 2 May 2026. This new route complements the existing Almaty to Guangzhou service, which has been operational five times a week since March 2025. Guangzhou, a major industrial and transport hub in southern China, is now more accessible from Kazakhstan.

The Astana to Guangzhou flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Departures from Astana are scheduled for 18:45, with arrivals in Guangzhou at 04:30 local time. The route will utilise Airbus A321LR aircraft, offering a flight duration of 6 hours and 45 minutes.

This expansion underscores Air Astana's commitment to enhancing connectivity between Kazakhstan and China, a relationship that began with the airline's inaugural Almaty to Beijing flight in December 2002. During the 2026 summer season, Air Astana plans to increase flight frequencies on several existing routes to China, including those from Almaty to Urumqi, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Sanya, and Yining, as well as from Astana to Beijing and Urumqi. Consequently, the total number of weekly flights between Kazakhstan and China will reach 51, marking a record for the airline.

The Air Astana Group continues to broaden travel opportunities for both business and leisure passengers, whilst also facilitating increased transit flows between Central Asia, the Caucasus, Europe, and Asia

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | China | Kazakhstan
Tag:Air Astana | Air Astana Group | network expansion | route expansion

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
The Capital Hotel Unveils Fresh Look As Knightsbridge Sees Mixed Recovery In Luxury Market

The Capital Hotel Unveils Fresh Look As Knightsbridge Sees Mixed Recovery In Luxury Market

Avani Pattaya Resort Pivots To Tropical Oasis Theme As Pattaya Tourism Rebounds

Avani Pattaya Resort Pivots To Tropical Oasis Theme As Pattaya Tourism Rebounds

Experiential Elegant Stay at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Experiential Elegant Stay at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort

Ponant Explorations Pushes Into High Arctic As Luxury Travelers Seek Remote Frontiers

Ponant Explorations Pushes Into High Arctic As Luxury Travelers Seek Remote Frontiers

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Air Astana launches Astana-Guangzhou flights

Air Astana has expanded its service network to China with the introduction of direct flights from Astana to Guangzhou, commencing on 2 May 2026. This new route complements the existing Almaty to Guangzhou service, which has been operational five times a week since March 2025. Guangzhou, a major industrial and transport hub in southern China, is now more accessible from Kazakhstan.

The Astana to Guangzhou flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Departures from Astana are scheduled for 18:45, with arrivals in Guangzhou at 04:30 local time. The route will utilise Airbus A321LR aircraft, offering a flight duration of 6 hours and 45 minutes.

This expansion underscores Air Astana's commitment to enhancing connectivity between Kazakhstan and China, a relationship that began with the airline's inaugural Almaty to Beijing flight in December 2002. During the 2026 summer season, Air Astana plans to increase flight frequencies on several existing routes to China, including those from Almaty to Urumqi, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Sanya, and Yining, as well as from Astana to Beijing and Urumqi. Consequently, the total number of weekly flights between Kazakhstan and China will reach 51, marking a record for the airline.

The Air Astana Group continues to broaden travel opportunities for both business and leisure passengers, whilst also facilitating increased transit flows between Central Asia, the Caucasus, Europe, and Asia

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Airlines and Aviation | China | Kazakhstan
Tag:Air Astana | Air Astana Group | network expansion | route expansion

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top