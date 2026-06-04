Air Astana launches Astana-Guangzhou flights

Air Astana has expanded its service network to China with the introduction of direct flights from Astana to Guangzhou, commencing on 2 May 2026. This new route complements the existing Almaty to Guangzhou service, which has been operational five times a week since March 2025. Guangzhou, a major industrial and transport hub in southern China, is now more accessible from Kazakhstan.

The Astana to Guangzhou flights will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Departures from Astana are scheduled for 18:45, with arrivals in Guangzhou at 04:30 local time. The route will utilise Airbus A321LR aircraft, offering a flight duration of 6 hours and 45 minutes.

This expansion underscores Air Astana's commitment to enhancing connectivity between Kazakhstan and China, a relationship that began with the airline's inaugural Almaty to Beijing flight in December 2002. During the 2026 summer season, Air Astana plans to increase flight frequencies on several existing routes to China, including those from Almaty to Urumqi, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Sanya, and Yining, as well as from Astana to Beijing and Urumqi. Consequently, the total number of weekly flights between Kazakhstan and China will reach 51, marking a record for the airline.

The Air Astana Group continues to broaden travel opportunities for both business and leisure passengers, whilst also facilitating increased transit flows between Central Asia, the Caucasus, Europe, and Asia

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