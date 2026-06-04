 InterContinental Halong Bay unveils luxury experiences

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Luxury Travel
Vietnam

InterContinental Halong Bay Resort is set to transform the tourism landscape of Vietnam's iconic Ha Long Bay with the introduction of new luxury experiences this June. The resort, the first international luxury beachfront hotel in the region, is unveiling a six-bedroom Halong Bay Estate villa, the Yulong Mansion restaurant, and the arrival of renowned chef Andy Huynh to elevate the destination's appeal.

The Halong Bay Estate villa offers an ultra-exclusive retreat with 565 square metres of living space, including a private cinema, spa, and infinity pool. Guests can enjoy personalised services such as a private chef and premium mini-bar, making it ideal for family gatherings and corporate retreats. Rates start from $9,600 (US$9,600) per night, inclusive of breakfast.

Yulong Mansion, led by Head Chef Kan, blends traditional Cantonese flavours with modern techniques, offering dishes like 42-day pinewood-roasted Peking duck. The restaurant features four private dining rooms, attracting diners from Hanoi and beyond.

Chef Andy Huynh, formerly of Nobu, brings his expertise to Roku, the resort's Japanese restaurant and sky bar. The menu focuses on six core culinary techniques, offering an authentic Japanese dining experience.

Grant Thompson, General Manager of InterContinental Halong Bay Resort, stated, “We are positioning Ha Long Bay not only as part of an itinerary, but as a standalone destination.” The resort's new offerings aim to attract a new wave of domestic and international visitors, redefining luxury tourism in Ha Long Bay

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Hotels | Luxury Travel | Restaurant | Vietnam
Tag:Grant Thompson | Halong Bay Estate | InterContinental | InterContinental Halong Bay

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InterContinental Halong Bay unveils luxury experiences

InterContinental Halong Bay Resort is set to transform the tourism landscape of Vietnam's iconic Ha Long Bay with the introduction of new luxury experiences this June. The resort, the first international luxury beachfront hotel in the region, is unveiling a six-bedroom Halong Bay Estate villa, the Yulong Mansion restaurant, and the arrival of renowned chef Andy Huynh to elevate the destination's appeal.

The Halong Bay Estate villa offers an ultra-exclusive retreat with 565 square metres of living space, including a private cinema, spa, and infinity pool. Guests can enjoy personalised services such as a private chef and premium mini-bar, making it ideal for family gatherings and corporate retreats. Rates start from $9,600 (US$9,600) per night, inclusive of breakfast.

Yulong Mansion, led by Head Chef Kan, blends traditional Cantonese flavours with modern techniques, offering dishes like 42-day pinewood-roasted Peking duck. The restaurant features four private dining rooms, attracting diners from Hanoi and beyond.

Chef Andy Huynh, formerly of Nobu, brings his expertise to Roku, the resort's Japanese restaurant and sky bar. The menu focuses on six core culinary techniques, offering an authentic Japanese dining experience.

Grant Thompson, General Manager of InterContinental Halong Bay Resort, stated, “We are positioning Ha Long Bay not only as part of an itinerary, but as a standalone destination.” The resort's new offerings aim to attract a new wave of domestic and international visitors, redefining luxury tourism in Ha Long Bay

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Hotels | Luxury Travel | Restaurant | Vietnam
Tag:Grant Thompson | Halong Bay Estate | InterContinental | InterContinental Halong Bay

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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