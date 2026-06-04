 Ekostay redefines hospitality with sustainable villa model

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Hotel Management Company
India

India's leading villa brand, Ekostay, is revolutionising the hospitality industry by focusing on sustainability. Founded in 2018, Ekostay manages over 150 villas across 12 leisure destinations, generating $4.8 million (₹40 crore) in revenue for FY 2025–26 without external funding. Instead of building new hotels, Ekostay renovates existing homes, reducing the environmental impact typically associated with new constructions.

Ekostay's approach is particularly significant in India's ecologically sensitive areas, such as the Nilgiris and the Western Ghats. By utilising existing properties, Ekostay minimises the construction footprint, preserving natural landscapes. "Our expansion is not just about increasing numbers. It is about deepening our connection with travellers across India," said Husain Khatumdi, Managing Director and Co-Founder.

The brand's Villa Makeover Programme not only transforms properties but also empowers local communities. Renovations are carried out by local workers, ensuring that tourism benefits flow directly to those living near these destinations. "This initiative strengthens our long-term vision to create sustainable, profitable models for property owners," noted Sohail Mirchandani, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder.

Ekostay's model also promotes resource efficiency. Villa stays consolidate consumption, reducing the environmental impact compared to traditional hotels. As travel preferences shift towards private, experience-led stays, Ekostay's model offers a sustainable alternative. "India’s travel behaviour has fundamentally shifted towards private, experience-led stays," said Varun Arora, CEO and Co-Founder.

With plans to expand to 220 properties, Ekostay continues to prioritise sustainability and community engagement, setting a new standard in the hospitality industry

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Charity / Sustainability / CSR | Ecotourism | Hotel Management Company | India
Tag:EkoStay | Varun Arora | Villa Makeover Programme

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Ekostay redefines hospitality with sustainable villa model

India's leading villa brand, Ekostay, is revolutionising the hospitality industry by focusing on sustainability. Founded in 2018, Ekostay manages over 150 villas across 12 leisure destinations, generating $4.8 million (₹40 crore) in revenue for FY 2025–26 without external funding. Instead of building new hotels, Ekostay renovates existing homes, reducing the environmental impact typically associated with new constructions.

Ekostay's approach is particularly significant in India's ecologically sensitive areas, such as the Nilgiris and the Western Ghats. By utilising existing properties, Ekostay minimises the construction footprint, preserving natural landscapes. "Our expansion is not just about increasing numbers. It is about deepening our connection with travellers across India," said Husain Khatumdi, Managing Director and Co-Founder.

The brand's Villa Makeover Programme not only transforms properties but also empowers local communities. Renovations are carried out by local workers, ensuring that tourism benefits flow directly to those living near these destinations. "This initiative strengthens our long-term vision to create sustainable, profitable models for property owners," noted Sohail Mirchandani, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder.

Ekostay's model also promotes resource efficiency. Villa stays consolidate consumption, reducing the environmental impact compared to traditional hotels. As travel preferences shift towards private, experience-led stays, Ekostay's model offers a sustainable alternative. "India’s travel behaviour has fundamentally shifted towards private, experience-led stays," said Varun Arora, CEO and Co-Founder.

With plans to expand to 220 properties, Ekostay continues to prioritise sustainability and community engagement, setting a new standard in the hospitality industry

This story was selected and published by a human editor, with content adapted from original press material using AI tools. Spot an error? Report it here.

Categories:Charity / Sustainability / CSR | Ecotourism | Hotel Management Company | India
Tag:EkoStay | Varun Arora | Villa Makeover Programme

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
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