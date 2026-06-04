IndiGo halts Manchester flights amid cost challenges

IndiGo, India's leading airline, has announced the temporary suspension of its flights to and from Manchester starting 31 August 2026. This decision comes as the airline grapples with increased flight durations and a challenging cost environment, exacerbated by international airspace constraints and rising aviation turbine fuel costs. As a result, IndiGo will return one of its six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aeroplanes, leased from Norse Atlantic Airways, whilst continuing its other long-haul operations.

The airline initially leased these aeroplanes in early 2025 to establish a foothold in the European market before launching services with its own Airbus A350 aircraft. However, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, severe airspace limitations, and foreign exchange volatility have significantly impacted operating costs, making the Manchester route unsustainable for now.

Abhijit Dasgupta, Senior Vice President of Network Planning & Revenue Management at IndiGo, expressed disappointment over the decision, stating, “We inducted these wide-body aircraft on a short-term basis to fast-track our connectivity to high potential long-haul destinations such as Manchester, and witnessed very encouraging demand response. It is, therefore, unfortunate that longer flying times due to airspace constraints coupled with dramatically escalating costs compelled us to take the decision to temporarily discontinue our India – Manchester services.”

IndiGo assures affected customers of advance notifications and assistance with alternative travel arrangements or refunds. The airline remains optimistic about resuming the route when conditions improve and is exploring innovative solutions to maintain its collaboration with Norse Atlantic Airways

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