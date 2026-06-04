Gulf states accelerate hotel expansions as conflict drives down regional arrivals

The Middle East’s hospitality sector is navigating a complex landscape in 2026. While regional tourism demand has softened amid geopolitical tensions and higher travel costs, governments and investors continue to push ahead with ambitious hotel development and economic diversification plans, underlining long-term confidence in the region’s growth story.

According to the latest data from UN Tourism, international tourist arrivals worldwide rose 2% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, reaching 307 million travellers. However, the Middle East was one of the few regions to record a decline, with international arrivals falling 14% during the quarter as conflict in the region disrupted travel patterns and aviation connectivity. Several Gulf destinations reported notable declines, although Egypt bucked the trend with a 16% increase in arrivals.

Commenting on the situation, UN Tourism Secretary-General Shaikha Al Nuwais said: “The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is disrupting travel patterns well beyond the region itself, including rising inflation, particularly in transport and accommodation. This is placing pressure on travellers, businesses and destinations alike. Even amid this uncertainty, international tourism continued to show resilience in the first quarter of 2026, with 307 million people traveling internationally, a 2% increase on last year. At a time of growing geopolitical and economic pressure, this reinforces tourism’s wider role in supporting economies, creating opportunity and sustaining communities far beyond the sector itself.”

The conflict has also led to higher oil prices, increased airfares and reduced flight capacity in several markets, creating additional pressure on tourism demand across the region. Despite these challenges, governments across the Gulf continue to view tourism as a critical pillar of economic diversification.

That confidence is evident in the region’s hotel development pipeline. Data from CoStar shows the Middle East and Africa had 231,941 hotel rooms under contract at the end of the first quarter of 2026. Of these, 107,653 rooms were under construction, representing a 4.5% year-on-year increase. Saudi Arabia remained the dominant market with 51,513 rooms under construction, followed by the UAE with 16,072 rooms. Industry experts believe this sustained investment is essential to achieving the region’s broader economic goals.

“Continuous investment in hotel pipeline is required to ensure the successful realisation of the ambitious economic diversification plans and visions such as Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and PIF Strategy 2026-2030, for example,” said Kostas Nikolaidis, Associate Account Director for the Middle East and Africa at STR.

The pipeline reflects the determination of Gulf governments to expand tourism infrastructure despite short-term market disruptions. Saudi Arabia continues to target 150 million annual visitors by 2030 under Vision 2030, while the UAE is investing heavily in tourism, aviation and business travel infrastructure to support future growth.

Beyond tourism, the region’s economic fundamentals remain robust. The UAE recently climbed to second place globally in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator, rising from fourth position in previous years. The country ranked among the top three performers across all Islamic economy sectors and retained its position as the most active investment destination by transaction volume, recording 94 venture capital, private equity and M&A deals. The UAE also attracted US$45.6 billion in foreign direct investment, equivalent to 5.24% of GDP, highlighting its growing role as a global trade and finance hub.

The broader Islamic economy is also expanding rapidly. Consumer spending across halal food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, modest fashion, Muslim-friendly travel, and media and recreation reached US$2.6 trillion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to US$3.56 trillion by 2029. Islamic finance assets, meanwhile, are projected to increase from US$5.99 trillion in 2024 to US$9.72 trillion by 2029.

For the hospitality sector, this combination of economic diversification, rising investment and long-term tourism ambitions provides a strong foundation for growth. While current geopolitical tensions have temporarily weakened visitor flows and hotel performance in parts of the Gulf, the scale of ongoing hotel development suggests investors remain focused on the region’s long-term potential.

The Middle East therefore finds itself in a paradoxical position: tourism demand is under pressure in the short term, yet hotel construction and economic investment continue to accelerate. As governments pursue diversification agendas and global travel stabilises, the region’s expanding hotel inventory is expected to play a central role in supporting future tourism growth and broader economic transformation.