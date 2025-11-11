HBX Group announces schedules for its 2026 MarketHub conferences

Independent B2B travel tech firm HBX Group just announced the 2026 editions of its flagship MarketHub events which will take place across Asia, Europe and the Americas under the theme UNLOCKED.

The first event of the year, MarketHub Asia, will be held from 3rd to 6th February 2026 at the Hilton Bali Resort, Bali, Indonesia.

This will be followed by MarketHub Europe, taking place from 21st to 24th April 2026 at the InterContinental Malta.

Finally, MarketHub Americas has been scheduled for 23rd to 26th June 2026 at Moon Palace The Grand Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Why UNLOCKED?

The 2026 theme reflects the rapidly evolving state of travel and technology in the near future.

From the acceleration of artificial intelligence to shifting traveler expectations, the industry faces an era of profound transformation.

At MarketHub: UNLOCKED, HBX Group partners, thought leaders, and industry trailblazers will explore how technology can uncover untapped potential, how data drives meaningful action, and how human connection remains at the heart of innovation and collaboration.

As HBX Group chief distribution officer David Amsellem puts it: “Our MarketHub editions are where the travel industry comes together to exchange insights, spark ideas, and forge meaningful partnerships. Under the theme Unlocked, we want to encourage our partners to think differently about what’s possible when innovation and collaboration go hand in hand.”

Chief sourcing and operations officer Xabier Zabala added: “The MarketHubs wouldn’t be possible without the continued trust and support of our partners. Their valuable contribution plays a key role in bringing these events to life and in driving innovation across the travel ecosystem. Together, we’re shaping a more connected, agile and collaborative future for our industry.”

A powerhouse event

For over a decade now, MarketHub has been connecting the global travel and tourism sector.

Each year, over 1,400 participants from 50 markets attend HBX Group’s exclusive, invite-only events, which have become one of the most anticipated B2B gatherings in the industry.

13 years on, MarketHub brings together senior decision-makers from tour operators, travel advisors, hotel chains, and technology providers from around the world to explore the trends shaping the future of travel.