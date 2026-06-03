High Fashion at Sea: Johanna Ortiz Transforms Ilma Yacht

Johanna Ortiz x The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has unveiled a first-of-its-kind fashion takeover at sea, partnering with Colombian luxury designer Johanna Ortiz to reimagine key outdoor spaces aboard the superyacht Ilma. Launched in February 2026, and running through Ilma’s Winter 2026 Caribbean and Summer 2026 Mediterranean seasons, the collaboration transforms the Pool Deck and Observation Terrace into an immersive expression of Ortiz’s tropical aesthetic, craftsmanship and love of travel.

Rooted in a shared philosophy of travel as an emotional, sensory experience, the takeover infuses Ilma’s already relaxed, residential design with a subtle Latin spirit. As the yacht sails sun-drenched islands and storied coasts, decks 9 and 10 become a visual extension of the destinations outside, with bold textiles, layered color and thoughtful details inviting guests to linger between sea and sky.

Discover Ilma and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection on the official website.

Tropical Exuberance: fashion-led design at sea

At the heart of the collaboration is Tropical Exuberance, a custom series of Ortiz prints inspired by the abundance of Caribbean flora and the natural landscapes that shaped her early years. Interwoven with her signature sailing rope knot motif, the design language speaks to a lifestyle rooted in movement, enjoyment and a close connection with nature—an effortless match for Ilma’s yachting ambiance.

From this foundation, two distinct yet complementary environments are created: La Rumba and La Siesta, imagined as different moods of life on board. Together, they trace the rhythm of a day at sea, where vivid, social afternoons slowly soften into tranquil, reflective evenings.

La Rumba & La Siesta: two moods, two decks

On Deck 10, Ilma’s main Pool Deck becomes La Rumba, dressed in layered shades of deep Caribbean blue that capture the lively pulse of the sea. Here, Ortiz’s prints wrap sun loungers, cushions and décor around the pool and bar, creating a relaxed, high-fashion setting for music, laughter and long, sociable days outdoors.

One deck below, Deck 9’s Observation Terrace is transformed into La Siesta, a quieter open-air lounge rendered in rich tropical greens inspired by palms and generous foliage. This intimate space leans into stillness and restoration, inviting guests to curl up with a book, savour conversation or simply watch the horizon in a setting that feels like a refined, private garden above the sea.

A shared spirit of discovery and craftsmanship

For Johanna Ortiz, travel and the ocean have always been inseparable from inspiration, and her designs imagine women experiencing the world through all the senses. Her work is known for fluid silhouettes, artisanal details and a spirited elegance that naturally extends to Ilma’s yacht-lifestyle setting. In this collaboration, that perspective is translated into spaces that move fluidly between social energy and intentional pause, echoing the way guests drift between exploration ashore and relaxation on board.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection similarly frames each voyage as a journey of discovery and connection, supported by meticulous attention to atmosphere and service. By bringing Ortiz’s visual storytelling onto the decks, the partnership creates a fashion-led lens through which to experience life at sea—one that feels effortless, contemporary and deeply rooted in craft.

Cocktails, ready-to-wear and a complete lifestyle

The takeover extends beyond textiles into food & beverage and retail, completing the lifestyle narrative on board. At the bars in both La Rumba and La Siesta, guests can enjoy a curated menu of cocktails and mocktails inspired by Ortiz’s favourite botanicals and coastal flavours, mixing tropical fruits, aromatic herbs and delicate floral notes into a sensory invitation to stay present in the moment.

In Ilma’s onboard boutique, a curated selection of Johanna Ortiz ready-to-wear pieces is available, allowing guests to carry the collaboration into their own wardrobes. From afternoons by the pool to quiet intervals on the Observation Terrace, every detail is designed to leave travellers feeling refreshed, inspired and carrying that “vacation glow” long after disembarkation.

For sailing dates and itineraries featuring the Johanna Ortiz takeover, visit The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection – Ilma.