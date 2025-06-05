Hotel101 teams up with fast-food giant Jollibee for an exclusive mobile promo

Philippine hospitality chain Hotel101 announced a promotional tie-up with fast-food giant Jollibee today, 5th June.

This new promotion will be available exclusively through the hospitality provider’s Hotel101 Global mobile application.

Through the promo, Hotel101 guests can get a free digital voucher for a two-piece Chickenjoy with Rice set meal per night instantly when they book with the Hotel101 App using the promo code “H101CJOY”.

The promo will run until 30th June of this year for bookings or stays from now until 31st December under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-226606 Series of 2025.

Also, every booking made through the app earns loyalty points, which can be redeemed for discounts on future stays. Users also unlock access to app-only promotions, early access to special offers, and additional perks not available on other platforms.