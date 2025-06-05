Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Hotel101 teams up with fast-food giant Jollibee for an exclusive mobile promo

Hospitality
Philippines

Philippine hospitality chain Hotel101 announced a promotional tie-up with fast-food giant Jollibee today, 5th June. 

This new promotion will be available exclusively through the hospitality provider’s Hotel101 Global mobile application.

Through the promo, Hotel101 guests can get a free digital voucher for a two-piece Chickenjoy with Rice set meal per night instantly when they book with the Hotel101 App using the promo code “H101CJOY”.

The promo will run until 30th June of this year for bookings or stays from now until 31st December under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-226606 Series of 2025.

Also, every booking made through the app earns loyalty points, which can be redeemed for discounts on future stays. Users also unlock access to app-only promotions, early access to special offers, and additional perks not available on other platforms.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Hotel101 teams up with fast-food giant Jollibee for an exclusive mobile promo

Philippine hospitality chain Hotel101 announced a promotional tie-up with fast-food giant Jollibee today, 5th June. 

This new promotion will be available exclusively through the hospitality provider’s Hotel101 Global mobile application.

Through the promo, Hotel101 guests can get a free digital voucher for a two-piece Chickenjoy with Rice set meal per night instantly when they book with the Hotel101 App using the promo code “H101CJOY”.

The promo will run until 30th June of this year for bookings or stays from now until 31st December under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-226606 Series of 2025.

Also, every booking made through the app earns loyalty points, which can be redeemed for discounts on future stays. Users also unlock access to app-only promotions, early access to special offers, and additional perks not available on other platforms.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand