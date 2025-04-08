In a bold leap for sustainable travel,is edging closer to its ambitious goal of operating an, with itsachieving a critical milestone. First unveiled exactly two years ago, this innovative initiative is redefining what it means to sail sustainably.Rigorous testing atfacilities in Trondheim, Norway, has brought Hurtigruten’s vision one step closer to reality. Among the cutting-edge innovations being trialled are, and an. These advancements are being carefully fine-tuned to push the limits of maritime technology. “We are learning a lot from these tests, and we now see that many of the ambitious goals in this project can also be implemented in practice,” said, Chief Operating Officer at Hurtigruten.The ship’s design has been further refined, with researchers unveiling athat maximises energy efficiency. Of particular note are the, which can be adjusted as needed to achievebased on recent trials. With these refinements, Hurtigruten’s Sea Zero project is targeting acompared to current vessels. “It’s realistic to fit a battery system with enough energy to allow the ship to sail between charging ports under normal weather conditions,” said, Sea Zero Project Manager.The development of Sea Zero is a joint effort between Hurtigruten, the Norwegian research institute SINTEF, and other key industry players. Their collaboration has yielded promising results, with model tests indicating significant progress toward enabling zero-emission operations., Research Manager at SINTEF Ocean, highlighted the breakthroughs, stating, “The model tests and analyses performed so far show encouraging results towards reducing the energy demand to the degree needed to enable zero-emission operation.”Hurtigruten has been a pioneer in sustainable travel, and the Sea Zero project solidifies its commitment to leading the way in green innovation. Reflecting on the company’s legacy,, Hurtigruten’s CEO, said, “For us to sail for 130 years more, we need to change the way we sail.” The project is set to revolutionise maritime travel while maintaining Hurtigruten’s deep connection with the stunning Norwegian coastline. With advancements like these, the future of cruising is not just sustainable—it’s inspiring. Stay tuned as Hurtigruten continues its journey toward a zero-emission horizon and transforms the way we experience the beauty of our planet.