ibis Styles Manila Araneta City invites guests to Feel the Thrilla

Half a century since the Big Dome roared with the unforgettable Thrilla in Manila, ibis Styles Manila Araneta City commemorates the legendary fight with a month-long celebration of knockout flavors, legendary stays, and playful challenges.

With its design concept built as a vibrant ode to the iconic Araneta Coliseum, where history was made when Ali and Frazier stepped into the ring, the hotel is the perfect stage to relive the energy of the bout that defined an era.

From the walls to the walkways, the rooms to the creative corners of ibis Styles Manila, the Big Dome’s legacy echoes through bold designs, vibrant storytelling, and imaginative experiences that celebrate champions of the past and present.

Every corner of ibis Styles Manila Araneta City tells the Big Dome’s story, making it more than just a place to stay, it is a living tribute to one of the world’s most legendary arenas. And this October, that tribute packs an extra punch with offerings that let today’s guests experience the same thrill that once electrified the Coliseum.

Urban thrills

For ibis Styles Manila Araneta City F&B director Gian Roldan, the Thrilla in Manila was more than a fight, but more of a cultural moment that cemented the Big Dome’s place in world history.

Roldan said: “Since ibis Styles Manila Araneta City was built as an ode to the Araneta Coliseum, it is only fitting that we lead this golden anniversary celebration, giving our guests the chance to relive the thrill across dining, drinks, and stays.”

When the night winds down, it is time to Stay Thrilled in the City, the perfect way to rest like a legend after a day of excitement.

Starting at just PHP 3,599 nett per night, this exclusive staycation package delivers a knockout mix of comfort and style.

Valid until 10th November, stays booked from now until 9th November include overnight accommodation, hearty breakfast buffets at strEATs, and a boxing-themed welcome gift that keeps the spirit of the fight alive right in your room.

Families can join the fun too, with Family Room bookings that include breakfast for up to two kids.

Whether unwinding, bonding with loved ones, or soaking in the hotel’s creative tribute to the Big Dome, Stay Thrilled in the City is more than just a stay, it is your very own ringside retreat where history and hospitality meet in every corner.

A toast to victory

For gangs of champs hungry for a taste of victory, the Ali vs. Frazier’s Crew Combo at The Edge Skyview Bar delivers big flavors for only PHP 1,975 nett, good for up to six guests.

Available all October, this feast becomes even more iconic if you bring an original 1975 Thrilla in Manila ticket and enjoy 50 percent off plus a chance to win an overnight Family Room stay with breakfast for two.

The first 50 walk-in guests with this golden relic get the deal, turning nostalgia into a present-day prize.

Even the drinks are as punchy as the pugs who ruled the ring as each glass is designed to echo the energy of the ring, playful, vibrant, and full of spirit.

Punchy Pours, a lineup of specially crafted drinks available for only PHP 197.50 nett at The Edge Skyview Bar, strEATs, and Le Bistro, sport bold flavours that pack a knockout in every sip.

Raise a toast to Ali’s rope-a-dope strategy, celebrate with friends after a legendary meal, or simply savor the sweet taste of victory.