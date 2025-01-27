t ready, Bengaluru! The 5th edition of India Cocktail Week (ICW), the country’s biggest celebration of craft cocktails, live music, and culinary delights, is coming to Bhartiya Mall on 1st & 2nd February 2025.

Spanning two unforgettable days, this year’s ICW promises a thrilling mix of signature cocktails, innovative mixology, and immersive experiences from leading global and homegrown brands, including Jack Daniels, Jameson, Absolut, Red Bull, Tanqueray, Pistola, and more.

Sip on expertly crafted drinks and dive into the world of mixology with masterclasses from top brands like Don Julio, Pistola, and Camikara Rum. Don’t miss the bespoke cocktail experiences from international mixologists Atsushi Suzuki & Ryosuke Ishida (The Bellwood, Japan) and Dario Tortorella (L’Antiquario, Naples).

Complementing the drinks, ICW brings a lineup of top music acts, headlined by Marsh and When Chai Met Toast, along with electrifying performances by Anyasa, Kampai & Friends, Gndhi, Santana, and more.

Foodies will love the gourmet offerings from partners including One8 Commune, Geist Brewing Co., Burgerama, and Maiz Kitchen, while a vibrant retail alley showcases streetwear, accessories, and more for a complete festival experience.

Mark your calendars for this immersive weekend of craft, creativity, and camaraderie!

Event Details:

📅 When: February 1st & 2nd, 2025

📍 Where: Bhartiya Mall, Bengaluru

🕑 Timing: 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM