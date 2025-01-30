India witnessed a historic milestone as the Sommeliers Association of India (SAI) successfully hosted the grand finale of the inaugural edition of the 2025 SAI Best Sommelier of India competition at the iconic The LaLiT, Mumbai. A Triumph of Talent: Jai Singh Emerged Victorious with a Prestigious Jury Panel of Global Wine Icons. This landmark event, the first of its kind in the country, marked a significant step forward in India’s growing recognition on the global wine map.

Amrita Singh, Co-Founder and President of the Sommeliers Association of India shared her excitement: “The successful execution of this inaugural event marks a defining moment for the Indian sommelier community. All participants should be proud of their outstanding performances, and we are excited to see how they will continue to contribute to the growth of India’s hospitality culture. We are truly honoured to have had global wine celebrities such as Saiko Tamura-Soga, ASI Vice-President for Asia & Pacific and Nina Basset FIH, Co-Founding Trustee, Gérard Basset Foundation as part of the judging panel, their expertise ensured the competition was both fair and rigorous in line with the International standards. Our deepest gratitude to our Hospitality Partner, The LaLiT, Mumbai and all other partners and sponsors who made this benchmark event possible.”

The competition serving as the national qualifier for top international platforms, drew talented sommeliers from across India and Indian Sommeliers working in Dubai, Maldives, Singapore, Italy, New Zealand and International cruise ships eager to showcase their skills. After intense quarter-finals and semi-finals, the grand finale saw Jai Singh crowned as the “2025 SAI Best Sommelier of India”, with Pankaj Singh and Amber Deshmukh securing second and third places. The top three winners will now embark on an exciting journey—attending the prestigious ASI Education Boot Camp in Singapore this July. Jai Singh will further make history by representing India for the first time ever at the 2025 ASI Contest Best Sommelier of Asia & Pacific in Malaysia and the 2026 ASI Contest Best Sommelier of the World in Portugal.

Mattia Antonio Cianca, Co-Founder and Vice-President of the Sommeliers Association of India said: “This marks a great beginning for Indian sommellerie, showcasing immense potential and promising talent. The level of skill and passion displayed during the competition, gives us confidence that Indian sommeliers are ready to shine on the world stage.”

Saiko Tamura-Soga, ASI Vice President for Asia & Pacific said: “The inaugural of Best Sommelier of India competition, organized by SAI to uphold world-class standards, has concluded with resounding success. I am deeply impressed by the exceptional talent, dedication, and humility demonstrated by the Indian sommeliers who participated. It is clear that they are on the cusp of achieving outstanding success on the international stage, particularly in competitions organized by the International Sommelier Association (ASI). Although SAI is a young association, having been a member of ASI for less than a year, the sense of unity and dynamic energy it has fostered is a testament to the tireless commitment and visionary leadership of Amrita Singh. I am confident that, under her guidance, SAI and its sommeliers will continue to thrive, furthering the development and recognition of the sommelier profession in India and making a lasting impact on the global sommelier community.”

The esteemed jury panel featured renowned industry icons, ensuring a fair and thorough evaluation process according to the guidelines of the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI). Key judges included Saiko Tamura-Soga, ASI Vice President for Asia & Pacific; Nina Basset FIH, Co-Founding Trustee, Gérard Basset Foundation; Sonal Holland MW, India’s first and only Master of Wine; Henri Chapon MS, Master Sommelier; Mattia Antonio Cianca, Best Sommelier of Italy and Best Sommelier of Australia; Salvatore Castano, Best Sommelier of Europe and Africa; Cyril Thevenet, Advanced Sommelier, Court of Master Sommeliers ASI Diploma Gold among other distinguished experts from the global sommelier community.

Nina Basset FIH, Co-Founding Trustee, Gérard Basset Foundation expressed, “I am truly thrilled to have been part of such a pioneering and inspiring competition. Witnessing the success of SAI’s inaugural event was fantastic. I am also delighted that Jai Singh claimed the title—having followed his journey as a scholar of the Gérard Basset Foundation, I take immense pride in seeing his growth and success. A heartfelt thank you to Amrita Singh and her team for organizing such a remarkable first event.”

Charles Donnadieu, Corporate Sommelier, The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group said, “We are deeply grateful to be part of this historic event. Hosting the 2025 SAI Best Sommelier of India competition at The LaLiT Mumbai was a privilege, and it was wonderful to witness such a dynamic and engaging atmosphere. The event brought together esteemed guests and industry professionals, making it a truly memorable occasion.”

The event was graced by renowned industry professionals and supported by leading brands, including Good Drop Wine, Angel’s Share, RED- Rad Elan Distributors Pvt Ltd, Good Times and Co, Sommelier India (The Wine Magazine), Gérard Basset Foundation, Champagne Boërl & Kroff, Jancis Robinson.com, Sonal C Holland Academy, ShafaQue, Dozo Services Pvt Ltd, Indulge India, Fratelli Vineyards, Grover Zampa Vineyards, Vallonné Vineyards, California Wines, Señorita Angel, Frizzano Sparkling Wine, GuildSomm International, Jane Anson, Académie du Vin Library, Wine Vox, ProWine, and Bordeaux World Heritage with Fakira Events as our event partner, Riedel as our glassware partner, Waikiki as our gourmet partner and The LaLiT Mumbai as the hospitality partner. Their invaluable support has enhanced the competition’s standards and overall success.

As the competition concludes, the Sommeliers Association of India celebrates this momentous occasion as a stepping stone for India’s growing recognition in the global sommelier community. With the winners poised to represent the country at prestigious international events, this not only showcases the exceptional talent of our sommeliers but also paves the way for greater opportunities in the hospitality sector, fostering a bright future for the Indian beverage industry.