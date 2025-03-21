In the idyllic northeast corner of Phuket’s Koh Maphrao or Coconut Island, nestled amid the tropical foliage and boasting three private beaches, is Island Escape by Burasari. The newest addition to the Burasari Group of hotels and resorts in Thailand and Laos, this luxurious island hideaway is much-loved by many travellers as a premier all-inclusive resort in Phuket.

Just 10 minutes by boat from Phuket, Island Escape by Burasari is where “life is celebrated, passion is pursued, and happiness is fully realized.” Serenity, tranquility, luxury and indulgence are all on offer for guests to indulge in as they please, be they on a short break or longer stay.

All-Inclusive Dream Holiday

An all-inclusive stay at Island Escape by Burasari includes accommodation, meals, entertainment, sports and recreational activities, and boat transfers to and from the resort. The daily full-board meals plan includes a breakfast buffet and lunch and dinner within special a la carte menus.

A variety of all-inclusive options is available. Guests can enjoy all-day dining with a specially curated menu at selected restaurants. For those looking to elevate their experience, an option including free-flow alcoholic beverages is also available daily from 11:30am to 9:30pm.

A ‘Book Early, Save More’ promotion offers up to 30/40 percent off rates, and is for stays up until 31 October 2025. There is also the ‘Premium Flexible Rate’ which offers the option to book a stay now and pay later, and allows for a change or cancellation of reservation with no penalty based on seasonal policy. Both of these include the daily breakfast buffet and a 10 percent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks.

All options and promotions include a 10 percent discount on treatments at the resort’s Spa Burasari, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi for the length of stay.

Luxurious Private Villas And Rooms

The 250 luxurious private villas and rooms at Island Escape by Burasari combine spacious comfort and modern amenities with a welcoming and warm minimalist decor, rendered in soothing earth tones that perfectly complement the gorgeous tropical surrounds and lovely views.

Masterfully designed for romantic holidays, fun-filled family getaways and enchanting island escapes for one and all, the resort’s accommodation is spread across distinct yet inter-accessible zones.

In the Ocean zone, One to Four-Bedroom villas feature a private pool, ocean views and outdoor living spaces for dining and lounging. Guests here enjoy an on-call villa host, private cook services and curated experiences like breakfast-in-bed, al fresco meals and a sunset cocktail hour.

The Swim zone boasts a water slide, floating sun decks and a swimming pool with landscaped ‘sundeck islands’ right in the centre of One to Two-Bedroom Villas and Deluxe Rooms. The Treasure-island inspired Play zone comprises landscaped tropical gardens and a children’s mini water-world, and also a choice of One to Two-Bedroom Villas and Deluxe Rooms.

All villas and rooms have a 50 inch flatscreen TV, complimentary Wi-Fi, complimentary coffee, personal safe, hairdryer and natural bath amenities by Spa Burasari.

The 900 sq m Four-Bedroom Oceanview Pool Villa, 516 sq m Three-Bedroom Oceanview Pool Villa and 415 sq m Two-Bedroom Oceanview Pool Villa offer easy access to the beach along a private pathway. The One-Bedroom Villa-Pool Access, Two-Bedroom Villa and Deluxe Pool Access rooms offer direct pool access.

Tantalising Tropical Dining

Tantalising dining is an integral element of a stay at Island Escape at Burasari, and is designed to be a highlight of the guest experience. Delicious food savoured in a delightful tropical ambiance characterises the resort dining. Superb Thai and international fare and the freshest of seafood are on offer at the three restaurants.

It’s Everything Restaurant

It’s all in the name at It’s Everything Restaurant, which serves local Thai delicacies and favourite international dishes, satisfying comfort food and healthy bites. It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Eat Restaurant

This is the place for mouthwatering ocean-fresh seafood and authentic Thai coastal cuisine, available for lunch, dinner and snacks in-between. The freshly caught seafood dishes are prepared with local flair and expertise, and the coastal flavours dishes showcase the vibrant and aromatic tastes of Thailand’s seaside regions.

Da Beppe

At Da Beppe, guests can indulge in signature Italian dishes by the beach, crafted with authentic ingredients and complemented with stunning views. It’s a perfect combination for memorable dining both for lunch and dinner.

Pool Bar

For drinking and chilling, the Pool Bar is definitely among the resort’s favourite hangout spots. With a relaxed atmosphere, a refreshing selection of cocktails, mocktails, beers and more, and a surround sound system to enhance the experience, it’s the ideal location for cooling off during the day and for starting the evening on the right note.

Activities To Excite And Entertain

Enhancing the guest experience at Island Escape by Burasari is a wide range of fun activities, which are tailored to various interests and range from relaxing to invigorating. Water sports on offer include aqua aerobics, snorkelling, stand-up paddle boarding (SUP), kayaking, water polo and fishing. Land sports include beach volleyball, kite flying, yoga, Thai boxing, Pétanque, trail running, cardio dance and meditation.

Other activities include hiking and excursions to nearby landmarks and attractions, cooking classes and cocktail making classes. There’s also a Kid’s Club to keep the younger guests busy, with activities that include treasure hunts and games and puzzles. Great day and nightime entertainment is provided with live performances and themed nights.

Spa Burasari

A sanctuary for all senses, Island Escape by Burasari’s Spa Burasari offers eight private treatment rooms, male and female forest steam rooms, a spa gallery and ‘live’ bamboo relaxation pavilion. The certified spa specialists are dedicated to delivering a range of treatments that include alternative healing rituals and detoxification packages, and which use all natural products among these a handcrafted aromatic essential massage oil.

Book direct via the Island Escape by Burasari website to ensure a best rate guarantee, and get ready to enjoy this wonderful all-inclusive resort in Phuket. For more information, also call +66 (0) 76643643 or email to rsvn@isescape.com.