InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mai Ping opens two new luxury facilities

InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping recently expanded its range of luxury amenities with the opening of the Club InterContinental Lounge and The ii Spa.

These two exceptional additions bring the region’s rich Lanna heritage to life, seamlessly blending modern luxury with traditional cultural experiences.

Exclusively available to guests staying in Club InterContinental rooms, the newly opened Club InterContinental Lounge offers exclusive benefits for those seeking a refined, luxurious experience, with serene views and décor reflecting the essence of rich Lanna heritage.

Enhanced by a tranquil water feature, the Lounge creates a calming atmosphere for relaxation, socialising, and business engagements.

Guests enjoy priority check-in and check-out, premium beverages, buffet and à la carte breakfast, afternoon tea, and evening cocktails with canapés.

The Lounge’s design honours rich Lanna heritage, incorporating Neoclassical elements that blend European styles with Chinese craftsmanship, creating an elegant and welcoming space.

The dining menu showcases influences from northern Thai cuisine, with all ingredients sourced from local, organic produce supported by the Royal Project Foundation, including vegetables, fruits, coffee, and organic chicken, contributing to the local community.

Beverage offerings include sparkling wine to complement breakfast, a tea trolley showcasing a curated tea journey, a premium selection of liquors, and creative cocktails crafted by the Lounge’s expert bartender.

The Lounge’s relaxation area features cabinet doors designed like tea drawers, inspired by British tea culture and the prosperity of rich Lanna heritage.

Guests can enjoy the rich aroma of fragrant King of Siam Tea, a native rose tea, while admiring the serene, tree-lined view.

The ii Spa: a serene hideaway

The ii Spa offers an authentic wellness experience inspired by the centuries-old Lanna healing practices known as Hong Mor Muang.

These time-honoured treatments, passed down through generations, blend herbal remedies with traditional therapeutic techniques to restore balance and promote wellness for the body, mind, and spirit.

Taking a cue from the region’s deep reverence for nature, the spa’s design incorporates the delicate Magnolia champaca flower, symbolising heritage and respect.

Calming red tones in the reception area evoke the traditional Yam Khang healing practice, where herbal oils are applied with heat to promote wellness.

Five treatment rooms, named after Lanna healing flowers, create a tranquil environment for guests to relax and rejuvenate.

The ii Spa proudly features Panpuri, a renowned Thai brand celebrated for its organic ingredients, alongside Phytomer, a world-class skincare brand imported from France.

The spa’s signature scent, Siamese Water, fills the space with the delicate fragrance of jasmine flowers, creating a soothing atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Phytomer’s marine-based facial treatments rejuvenate and revitalise the skin, bringing a new level of radiance.

Guests can further indulge in body scrubs, nourishing wraps using Panpuri products, and luxurious facials featuring Phytomer products.

Every treatment at The ii Spa is designed to transport guests into a state of tranquillity, embracing the rich wellness traditions of Lanna heritage while offering a restorative, luxurious experience.