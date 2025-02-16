Just a few months after its first-ever flight to Sydney, Turkish Airlines is planning to ramp up its services from Istanbul Airport (IST) to Sydney Kingsford Smith International Airport (SYD). Starting from mid-June 2025, the airline will increase its current four-weekly flights to five-weekly, progressing to six-weekly by the end of October, and eventually offering daily flights by January 12, 2026. The airline’s Airbus A350-900 will operate these flights, with a stopover at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL). Turkish Airlines also hinted at the possibility of introducing a non-stop service between Istanbul and Sydney by 2026, contingent on the timely delivery of their aircraft. Greg Botham, Sydney Airport’s Group Executive, Aviation Growth and Group Strategy, expressed his enthusiasm for Turkish Airlines’ decision. “Turkish Airlines’ decision to ramp up to daily services so soon after launching in Sydney is a tremendous vote of confidence in the strength of the market,” he said. He highlighted that this expansion would enhance connectivity between Australia and Turkey, benefiting both business and leisure travellers. “This move solidifies Sydney Airport as Turkish Airlines’ leading gateway in Australia, reinforcing our position as the country’s premier international hub,” Botham added. He also mentioned the excitement surrounding the potential non-stop flights, which would further streamline travel between the two nations. This ambitious expansion plan by Turkish Airlines underscores the airline’s commitment to providing more options and convenience for travellers, strengthening ties between Australia and Turkey in the process. Keep an eye on the skies as these new flights take off, bringing Istanbul and Sydney closer than ever before.

