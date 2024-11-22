Japan’s Aomori Prefecture collaborates with Michelin-starred Arbor to promote its regional cuisine

Japan’s Aomori Prefecture, via Aomori Crafts, begins its gastronomic collaboration with Michelin-starred restaurant Arbor today, 22nd November.

During the three-week culinary event, Arbor will use impeccable local ingredients from Aomori Prefecture to create exquisite Japanese-French fusion dishes.

Additionally, elements of traditional Aomori crafts will be incorporated into the dining experience, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in this Japanese-French feast.

Following the event, Arbor will continue to incorporate Aomori ingredients into its signature dishes from 22nd November, including salmon, scallops, nagaimo (Japanese yam), burdock root, as well as the region’s famed apples.

The menu may change depending on the availability of ingredients, adding an element of mystery and surprise to the dining experience.

Exquisite local craftware

In addition to the delicious cuisine, the restaurant will also feature Aomori crafts as tableware and decorations, including Tsugaru glassware (津軽びいどろ) from Hokuyo Glass and apple wood products from Kimura Woodcraft Factory.

This will enable guests to fully immerse themselves in the charm of Aomori, through the region’s traditional products.

Tsugaru glassware hails from the Tsugaru region of Aomori Prefecture. It is crafted using local sand and the challenging chu-buki (宙吹) glass-blowing technique, and was designated as a traditional craft of Aomori Prefecture in 1996.

Each piece of handmade glass is unique, showcasing a variety of colour combinations that reflect the beauty of Japan’s four seasons. The aesthetically pleasing designs add a touch of elegance to everyday life.

With regard to applewood craft, Kimura Woodcraft Factory in Hirosaki City has specialised in it for over four decades.

Thanks to the local apple farming sector, abundant applewood resources have led to the creation of various crafts made from the material. In turn, this showcases Aomori’s upcycling-driven environmental culture.