Jean Paul Lourdes is the new culinary director at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore has formally appointed New Zealander chef Jean Paul Lourdes as its new culinary director.

As culinary director at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Lourdes will oversee the culinary vision across the hotel’s acclaimed dining venues.

With his extensive experience in curating world-class dining concepts, he is poised to elevate the hotel’s renowned culinary offerings, delivering an exceptional and unforgettable gastronomic experience for guests.

Global experience

With a career spanning three continents, Lourdes previously held key leadership roles at renowned venues including the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, USA, and the Two-Michelin-starred restaurant Sketch in London.

He also contributed to the success of prestigious establishments like The Birley Clubs (Annabel’s) in London, The Standard Highline in New York, and Soho House in Malibu.

In addition to receiving numerous accolades, including recognition by the James Beard Foundation, his extensive career is distinguished by his ability to craft exceptional culinary experiences that seamlessly blend creativity, precision and passion.

Lourdes’ impressive portfolio further includes senior positions at Starr Restaurants in New York, and Shangri-La Group in Hong Kong, where he played a pivotal role in shaping exceptional dining experiences across a global portfolio.