In the age of digital overdrive, there’s a growing worry that our precious memories might be slipping away. A recent study by Cunard reveals some shocking stats: a whopping 265 billion images are snapped every year in the UK and the U.S. alone, yet a meagre 3% of people print those memories. The study even found that 72% of folks are concerned that if we don’t get printing, future generations might lose access to these snapshots of their lives. To mark a stunning 185 years of ocean travel, Cunard is on a mission to bridge this memory gap and preserve the glamour of the high seas. They’re calling on the public to help co-create a global exhibition curated by the renowned British photographer Mary McCartney. This ‘Sea of Glamour’ exhibition will launch at the Liver Building in Liverpool this May and aims to capture nearly two centuries of iconic moments. From Hollywood stars to political legends, Cunard’s archives are brimming with fascinating photos. Now, they want YOU to add to the collection! Whether you’re a guest, employee, or celebrity, your unforgettable moments onboard a Cunard ship can be part of this once-in-a-lifetime exhibition. As Cunard Archivist Siân Wilks from the University of Liverpool Library puts it, “The Cunard archive is an incredible collection that captures the brand’s rich history, making it accessible to all.” Mary McCartney will even take the final photograph herself, capturing a unique portrait of Queen Anne’s Icons in Liverpool on opening day. Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, emphasises the importance of this initiative: “By sharing your experiences, you’ll help create an exhibition that brings Cunard’s history to life for everyone to enjoy.” Don’t miss this chance to immortalise your treasured memories and be part of Cunard’s remarkable history. Submit your favourite moments by 9th March 2025, and your photo could set sail around the world! For more details and to be part of this historic event, visit www.cunard.com/seaofglamour or email your photos to cunardphotography@cunard.co.uk.