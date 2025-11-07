Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab named among The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab was recently hailed among those named in The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 list.

Less than a year since it first opened its doors, the luxury property made it to the 20th spot on the list, cementing its position as a global leader in hospitality and a flagship destination in Dubai’s evolving ultra-luxury landscape.

With its superyacht-inspired design, exclusive 82-berth marina, and exceptional culinary and wellness experiences, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has rapidly become a pioneer in global hospitality.

Its debut ranking represents not only a triumph for the Jumeirah brand but also reinforces Dubai’s status as a world-class travel destination.

Raising the bar for Middle Eastern hospitality

Opened in March 2025, the resort features 300 rooms, 86 suites, and 82 private residences, along with 11 signature restaurants, four bars, and a 3,500 square-metre Talise Spa pioneering next-generation wellness technologies.

The resort’s architectural and experiential design led by Shaun Killa has quickly made it a destination of choice for discerning travellers, cultural tastemakers, and industry leaders.

The resort’s commitment to excellence extends beyond design and amenities, reflecting in the memorable and heartfelt moments it creates for every guest.

As it continues to grow in reputation, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab stands as a beacon of innovation and authentic Arabian hospitality in one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

Ready for the holidays

As the resort approaches its first festive season, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is set to usher in the holidays with a rich calendar of experiences that reflect its spirit of refined celebration.

From glamorous gala dinners and immersive family activities to transformative spa rituals and world-class dining across its eleven signature restaurants, the season promises moments of joy, indulgence, and connection.

With the ‘Tis The Season thematic in place, guests are invited to experience this milestone winter-sun in a destination where effortless elegance meets timeless Arabian warmth, framed by the golden glow of Dubai’s coastline.