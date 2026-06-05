Kove Hotel & Spa Mykonos Joins MGallery’s Aegean Collection

MGallery Hotel Collection has unveiled Kove Hotel & Spa Mykonos – MGallery Collection, a new Greek island retreat that brings the brand’s story‑driven boutique ethos to the shores of Mykonos. The opening strengthens MGallery’s strategic expansion into Greece’s premier leisure destinations, joining existing addresses in Athens and Crete and pushing the collection deeper into the Aegean islands.

You can explore Kove Hotel & Spa Mykonos and book stays via Accor’s ALL platform at all.com, with opening rates from around EUR 272 per room, per night.

Between Ornos Calm and Korfos Energy

Set between Ornos and Korfos, Kove occupies a rare position framed by two very different coastlines. On one side, Ornos Bay offers calm, sheltered water that suits relaxed swims and easy days by the hotel’s sun‑soaked private beach; on the other, Korfos faces an open horizon, known for its wind, movement and more dynamic energy.

This duality runs through the experience: the hotel sits only a few minutes’ drive from vibrant Mykonos Town, yet maintains a quieter rhythm built around privacy, light and a more contemplative sense of retreat. With just 35 rooms and suites, Kove is intentionally intimate, positioning itself as a low‑key alternative to the island’s high‑octane beach clubs.

A Myconian Family Legacy, Curated for Today

Kove Hotel & Spa Mykonos is part of the Daktylides family’s long‑standing hospitality story on the island, which began in 1979 with a small bed and breakfast created by George and Elefteria Daktylides. Over the decades, the family has helped shape Mykonos into an international destination, building a portfolio that balances scale with a strong, local sense of identity.

For CEO Maud Bailly (Sofitel, Sofitel Legend, MGallery & Emblems), Kove is a “significant milestone” in MGallery’s Greek expansion and a perfect fit for the brand’s authentic, story‑led hospitality. General Manager Marios Daktylides describes Kove as a “more personal way of experiencing Mykonos – quieter, more intuitive and closely connected to the island itself,” now amplified on a global stage through its MGallery affiliation.

Rooms, Dining and the Cave Spa

The 35 accommodations at Kove are laid out with a residential sensibility, flexing for different types of stays.

Compact rooms follow a clean, minimalist Cycladic aesthetic, ideal for guests who split their time between sea, pool and island exploration.

follow a clean, minimalist Cycladic aesthetic, ideal for guests who split their time between sea, pool and island exploration. Larger suites push out onto generous terraces with private Jacuzzis or plunge pools, giving couples and honeymooners extra privacy and outdoor living space.

The property targets a broad international clientele—from cosmopolitan luxury seekers to beach lovers, couples and families with older children—thanks to a layout that naturally balances shared social areas with quieter corners.

At eNa, the signature restaurant, menus follow a seasonal, local‑first philosophy, often anchored around daily fresh catch and produce from the surrounding region. A rooftop terrace that looks out to both Ornos and Korfos becomes a natural gathering place through the day, especially at sunset when the Aegean light recasts the bay in gold.

Wellbeing is centred on the Cave Spa, a stone‑carved, cocoon‑like space designed for stillness and restoration, with treatments drawing on natural elements and traditional techniques. Outdoor areas for yoga and meditation extend that calm into the open air.

The M Moment: First Light of Delos

As with every MGallery property, Kove offers a signature “M Moment”: a curated experience meant to capture the spirit of place and linger in memory. Here, that moment is “First Light of Delos”.

Before Mykonos wakes, guests set out from a nearby dock on a private dawn sailing to Delos, mythic birthplace of Apollo and Artemis. Guided by a private historian, they explore the island’s ruins in near solitude, reaching the Terrace of the Lions just as the sun washes the ancient stones in soft light. A Cycladic breakfast by the sea—fresh bread, island honey, seasonal fruits and local delicacies—completes an experience that blends myth, archaeology and the quiet of the early Aegean.

Guests booking Kove through ALL – Accor Live Limitless can earn and redeem points and tap into additional benefits across the wider Accor network during and beyond their stay. For more on Kove Hotel & Spa Mykonos – MGallery Collection and reservations, visit all.com or the MGallery Hotel Collection site.

If you were planning a Mykonos escape, would you be more drawn to Kove’s quiet, private‑beach side of the island or still want to spend most evenings in the bustle of Mykonos Town?